Crazy Horse Memorial – COVID-19 – Update

SOUTH DAKOTA – Crazy Horse Memorial® officials announced that in support of prevention and the collective well-being of the community, Crazy Horse Memorial® will remain temporarily closed until further notice. The situation will continue to be evaluated and the public will be advised of the Memorial’s status.

Visit www.crazyhorsememorial.org for updates and enjoy the Memorial’s social media posts about its progress on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Indian Museum of North America® at Crazy Horse Memorial® will be featuring regular cultural video programs on the Memorial’s Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/crazyhorsememorial/.

Join us April 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM on Facebook for the next Collections Up Close, as we take a closer look at the textiles collections of The Indian Museum of North America®. See a selection of our Southwestern rugs as presented by the Museum team, and learn a bit more about the traditions of these uniquely artistic and historical items.

About Crazy Horse Memorial

Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation’s mission is to honor, protect, and preserve the culture, traditions, and living heritage of the American Indians of North America. The Memorial fulfills its mission by continuing the progress on the world’s largest mountain sculpture, acting as a repository for Native American artifacts, arts and crafts through THE INDIAN MUSEUM OF NORTH AMERICA® and THE NATIVE AMERICAN EDUCATIONAL & CULTURAL CENTER®; by establishing and operating THE INDIAN UNIVERSITY OF NORTH AMERICA®, and when practical, a medical training center for American Indians.

Crazy Horse Memorial is located at 12151 Avenue of the Chiefs, Crazy Horse, SD 57730-8900, phone: 605-673-4681.