CLIFTON, NJ – Art is an amazing means to make productive use of leisure time and an excellent way to bring beauty and enhancement to our municipal parks. The Clifton Recreation Department is planning to take a more active approach to providing art in local parks through site amenities, outdoor art exhibits, education, outreach and art appreciation ventures.

The Clifton Recreation Department is seeking volunteers to serve on an “Arts in the Parks” committee to plan and conduct some of these projects. All interested parties should contact us at (973) 470-5956 or via email at doliver@cliftonnj.org. Help us help keep “Art Alive” in Clifton.