Clifton Skatezone Is Reopening!

NEW JERSEY – Clifton is bringing back skateboarding! The Recreation Department is very excited to announce that the Clifton Skatezone is now open – it re-opened on Monday, September 16th. The Clifton Skatezone is located on 85 Third Street. There will be specific times and sessions for both skateboarding and biking. Participants must be 8 years old or older to skate on ramps except for the Kick Flip Kids session on Saturdays between 10am-12pm, which is for youth 8 and under. All participants must have a signed waiver to skate.

Go to our website at: www.cliftonrec.com for schedule and fees.