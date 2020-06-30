CLIFTON, NJ – Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the Clifton Recreation Department has had to revise and limit the summer programs offered for 2020. We want to allow children the opportunity to get back to the parks and engaging in activities with other children. This year the program will be entitled “Summer Fun In The Sun” and will be a half-day program (9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.) for participants ages 5-12 (Participants must be age 5 as of October 1, 2019 through age 12 as of October 1, 2019.) and run at various park locations throughout Clifton. The program is conducted from 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. however you can begin arriving at 8:45 a.m. This will allow time for the required daily temperature check and health assessment that will be conducted before your child is allowed to participate in the program. When dropping off, parents must wear a face covering and must stay with their child until they have been tested and approved. Maintain social distancing. If your child walks or rides a bike to the program and does not pass the pre-assessment requirements parents will be contacted to come and pick their child up immediately.

Participants will engage in social distancing, as much as possible, during activities that will include group games, crafts and sports. The program will be conducted outdoors only. Participants and staff will be required to wear a face covering while at the program and parent must wear a face covering when dropping off and picking up their child (unless health regulations are revised). There are 2 sessions. Session 1 will run July 13th – July 31st and Session 2 will run August 3rd – August 21st. Each session lasts 3 weeks and is limited to 20 participants at each site. The cost is $90 per session. Summer Fun in the Sun registration for 2020 will ONLY be conducted online. In-person registration is not permitted at this time due to COVID-19 guidelines. The program is open to Clifton Residents ONLY. Pre-registration is required. Registration closes the Friday before the session begins at 12:00 p.m. Please be sure to select the site that best works for your family when registering because there will be no switching of sites once the program begins.

Locations may be combined due to lack of enrollment at a particular park before the program starts. Participants will be notified by the Recreation Department and given an opportunity to change to another park site or receive a refund. In the event of inclement weather, before the day begins, parents will receive a text message after 8:00 a.m. to alert you if the program is canceled for the day (there are no indoor facilities available). Please make sure to sign-up for mobile notification under your account. In the event of inclement weather, during the day, children will need to be picked up as soon a possible because there is no indoor facility at the park. In addition, summer staff will be working on posting some exciting virtual activities each week that registered summer program participants will be able to enjoy in the afternoons. A schedule will be given out at the program sites of what will take place on a weekly basis and how to access that information.

The Summer Fun in the Sun program locations for 2020 are:

Albion Park – 201 Maplewood Ave.

Holster Park – 699 Grove St.

Lakeview Park – 291 East 7th St.

Mt. Prospect Park – 341 Mount Prospect Ave.

Nash Park – 700 Lexington Ave.

Sperling Park – 295 Speer Ave.

Stefan Tatarenko Memorial Park – 55 Broadale Ave.

Washington Park – 1004 Paulison Ave.

VISIT WWW.CLIFTONREC.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO REGISTER.