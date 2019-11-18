October 31, 2019 – Clifton, N. J. – The Clifton Public Library is celebrating the twentieth anniversary of “The Book Nook” and shares the excitement of its volunteers in hitting a milestone mark of $100,000 in revenue accrued over the course of its existence.

The Book Nook was founded in 1999 by Grace Zanetti, who over the span of her career served as a Clifton schoolteacher, a guide at the Hamilton House, and a Library Trustee and volunteer. She envisioned a place where patrons could acquire used books at reasonable prices, with proceeds added to the library’s revenue stream to supplement the purchase of materials, supplies and programs.

After Zanetti “retired” from her position as Book Nook head, Beatrice Young took up the helm; today, the Book Nook is under the supervision of Susan Tereski. Dozens of dedicated volunteers have helped keep the Nook running throughout the years. The average volunteer has been there for five years and one volunteer had been there the whole twenty years. Volunteers sort through donations, keep the area stocked and organized, and interact with customers, many of whom are regulars. Quite a few of the volunteers have formerly served in education and delight in meeting new people and helping them stock their shelves at home or picking out titles that suit their interests.

Teachers are often great customers of the Book Nook, as they are able to stock their classroom libraries at super-low prices, and parents and grandparents also take advantage while building their child’s home collections.

The Main Library location, as well as the “annex” at the Allwood Branch, is stocked with a variety of materials accumulated mostly through donations from the public. Fiction includes everything from current bestsellers to classic volumes in both hardcover and paperback format, and covers all ages from children to teen to adult. Nonfiction spans a range of topics, from ever-popular cookbooks to sports, religion, history, coffee-table books and more. Media is comprised of mostly DVDs and CDs, though occasionally older formats such as VHS and cassette tapes can be had.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we thank everyone who has supported us throughout the years, from volunteers to donors to customers,” states Ms. Tereski. “It takes time, effort and interest on all ends to make it successful.”

Justine Tomczak, Library Director, adds, “The Library staff sincerely appreciates the work of the Book Nook volunteers, which has made their contributions to us possible over the years. And to all of the customers who have given the Nook a reason to exist, to the readers who support the library in a variety of ways – we thank you and look forward to seeing you again!”

Donations can be brought inside the Main Library or Allwood Branch during open hours (please, do not leave items outside or in the outdoor library materials return boxes). With limited storage space, we ask for only a bag/box or two at a time. Items must be in good condition and free from mold or mustiness. Please, no textbooks, encyclopedias, or outdated health books.

Clifton Public Library