Clifton Library Reopening

Clifton, NJ – April 8, 2021 – As of April 5, the Clifton Public Library is now open to public walk-ins on a limited “quick services/grab-and-go” basis.

Daily schedules will consist of two blocks of time. One block is designed to accommodate walk-in browsing, pickup of holds, self-service copy machine and fax machine use (fax at Main Library only), reference questions and card services. The other block continues contactless pickups of holds for vulnerable patrons. Schedules will alternate walk-in times with contactless pickup times each day to give patrons options that fit their own schedules. Schedules will be posted on the library’s website and social media as well as the front doors of each building and listed on the phone messages.

The current schedule for walk-in services in both the Main Library, 292 Piaget Avenue, and Allwood Branch, 44 Lyall Road, is as follows:



Monday: 2:00 pm – 6:30 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm;

Wednesday: 2:00 pm – 6:30 pm

Thursday: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm; Friday: 1:00 pm – 5:30 pm;

Saturday: 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Borrowed materials are still to be returned in the outdoor return bin for quarantining.

Contactless pickup is available by arrangement with library staff during the following hours:

Monday: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm; Tuesday: 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm;

Wednesday: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm; Thursday: 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm;

Friday: 10:00 am – 12:00 pm; Saturday: 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm.

The schedule takes into consideration reduced building capacity limits, reduced staffing, the need to undertake enhanced cleaning and safety protocols, and input from the city health department on local conditions. While we will try to maintain consistency, the hours might need to be altered for any number of reasons so please check often for updates. We will consider increasing our in-person hours and expanding our services to allow computer use and other sit-down activities after evaluating several weeks of initial in-person visits and in consultation with the health department.

Our Public Behavior Policy has been updated to reflect health considerations that continue through this pandemic. Until further notice, patrons entering the library, from ages 4 and up, will be required to wear a mask (or further Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as deemed necessary) over both the nose and mouth of the wearer. The minimum age to enter the library without a responsible caregiver (age 18 or older) will be 14 years old, with a limit of 3 children per caregiver. (The full policy is posted at www.cliftonpl.org/public-behavior-policy.) For the safety of both our library users and our staff we ask that you maintain a socially distant 6 feet from anyone not from your household and do not enter the building if you are feeling unwell or are quarantined. We are following capacity guidelines set forth by the State and Local Health Departments and will post current limits on or near the front doors of each building. If necessary, time limits will be imposed to continue a flow through the buildings.

“We are aware of the needs of our community and how access to the library is crucial in so many ways,” notes Justine Tomczak, Library Director. “We know that fuller services can’t come soon enough for many, and we’re working towards that in a cautious, responsible way. We’ve been helping many people by phone or online, but now we look forward to seeing you again.”

Ms. Tomczak encourages you to call the library or look around the website to prepare for your visit and make the most of your time. Main Library telephone: 973-772-5500; Allwood Branch telephone: 973-471-0555; library web address: www.cliftonpl.org.