Clifton Holiday Door Decorating Contest

CLIFTON, NJ – As the Holiday season rapidly approaches, City of Clifton residents are getting ready to sing songs, string popcorn and decorate their homes with colorful lights. The Clifton Board of Recreation is sponsoring their Annual Holiday Door Decorating Contest. Take this opportunity to get in the Holiday spirit and spend quality time with your family. Let your creativity and festive ideas take over and make your door a magical sight to see. Ten (10) winners will be selected based on various categories such as most colorful, unusual, beautiful, theme, creative, original, patriotic, craftsmanship, old fashioned, and child creation. You do not need to choose a specific category when registering unless you are entering the “Child Creation” (a door that is completely created and constructed by a child/children) category. All interested participants must be registered by Friday, December 4th to be eligible. Doors must be ready for judging by Monday, December 7th. Participants will be contacted via email to inform you when the preliminary judging will take place (when registering let us know if you need to be notified by phone instead of email). The department cannot return to see doors if they have not been completed on time. After that date a second visit will take place for final judging. You do not have to be home when judging take place. Winners will be contacted by phone and email after judging is completed. All participants will receive a small gift for entering the contest. Register online at www.cliftonrec.com, or by calling the office at (973) 470-5956. Please Note: If registering online, you must complete the entire online registration process to the end in order for your door to be validated and your name to be placed on the list for judging. Online registration ends 12/4/20. Tell your family and friends about this fun and friendly contest. Show us what the holidays mean to you!