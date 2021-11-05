NEW JERSEY – The Clifton Health Department will be holding Drive-Through Rabies Vaccination Clinics for dogs ONLY on the following dates:

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm

Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm



These clinics will be held at the DPW Garage, located at 307 E. 7th St., Clifton, NJ 07011. These clinics are open to all New Jersey residents.

There is no cost for vaccinating dogs. Dogs must be on a leash at all times.

You will remain in your car throughout the entire registration process and must wear a face covering and practice social distancing at the site.

The City of Clifton requires that dogs over six months of age be licensed. Dog licenses will be available to Clifton residents that still need to obtain a current 2021 license. You must show proof of rabies vaccination in order to obtain a license.

The New Jersey Department of Health recommends revaccination of dogs and cats prior to expiration of the previous vaccination. Some animals may need to be revaccinated before the duration of immunity expires in order to qualify for re-licensure. Administering a rabies vaccine before the duration of immunity of a previous vaccination has expired is not associated with an increased occurrence of adverse reactions in dogs.



Ongoing prevention of rabies is an important public health measure. Rabies is a zoonotic disease, one that can be transmitted from animals to humans. Any warm blooded animal can contract, carry and transmit rabies. Almost all human cases of rabies were fatal until 1865, when a vaccine was developed by Louis Pastuer and Emile Roux. Recorded human deaths in the United States have dropped from 100 or more in the early 20th Century to one or two per year.

Please call the Clifton Health Department at 973-470-5760 for more information.

The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.

###