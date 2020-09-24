Clifton Health Department To Offer Free Seasonal Flu Shots For Clifton and Little Falls Residents

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Health Department will be offering seasonal flu vaccines beginning in October. The flu vaccine is effective for only one year, so note that last year’s flu shot will not protect you this year. Flu vaccines are available to Clifton and Little Falls residents only. Consent forms will be available online at www.cliftonnj.org. Please bring a completed consent form to expedite the process.

Flu clinics will be open to residents 6 years of age and older and require appointments. To book an appointment, please call 973-470-5760 OR register online at https://www.cliftonnj.org/348/Flu-Clinics-2020

Walk-up clinics will be held at the Clifton Senior Center Parking Lot #9 (Barn C-5) located at 900 Clifton Ave. in Clifton on the following dates:

Tuesday, October 13th from 10:30am-1:30pm

Thursday, October 15th from 10:30am-1:30pm

Tuesday, October 20th from 10:30am-1:30pm

Thursday, October 22nd from 10:30am-1:30pm

A drive-through clinic will be held on Saturday, October 24th from 9:00am-12:00pm at the Clifton Department of Public Works Garage, located at 307 East 7th St., Clifton, NJ 07011.

This year, flu vaccinations are free of charge for Clifton and Little Falls residents.

When arriving at the clinic, face coverings must be worn at all times and residents must adhere to social distancing protocols. Belongings and outerwear should be removed and left in the car prior to receiving the vaccine.

For more information, please call the Clifton Health Department at 973-470-5760.

The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.

