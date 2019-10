Clifton Annual Halloween Parade & HarvestFest

NEW JERSEY – The Clifton Recreation Department will hold its Annual Halloween Parade and HarvestFest on Sunday, October 27, 2019 (rain or shine). The parade is led by the famous Mustang Marching Band and will include floats, a wide array of costumes and lots of fun. The parade begins at 12:15 p.m. at the corner of Richardson Scale Park and Van Houten Avenue and proceeds down Van Houten Avenue to the City Hall Municipal Complex where the costume judging will take place. There is no pre-registration or online registration for the costume contest. All individuals wishing to participate in the parade and costume contest must be at their designated corners between 11:30 – 12:00 p.m. to register. Participants must be registered before the parade begins to be eligible for the contest judging. Costumes will be judged in the following categories: Ages 0-3, Ages 4-5, Ages 6-8, Ages 9-12, Pets, Teens & Adults, Floats & Families (2-6 people). Groups/Mascots or organizations that would like to march in the parade must contact the Recreation Department at (973) 470-5956.



Meeting locations for costume contest participants are as follows:

Ages 0-3: Corner of Sago St. & Van Houten Ave. – Charm Cleaners

Ages 4-5: Meet in the Edible Arrangements parking lot on Van Houten Ave.

Ages 6-8: Corner of Sebago St. & Van Houten Ave. – Van Houten Auto Repair

Ages 9-12: Corner of Penobscot St. & Van Houten Ave. – John D. Pogorelec Jr. Law Offices

Floats & Families: Corner of Orono & Van Houten Ave. – formally P&A Auto Parts

Pets: Corner of Monhegan St. & Van Houten Ave. – School #13

Teens & Adults: Corner of Machias St. & Van Houten Ave. – School #13

Following the Halloween Parade, the HarvestFest will be held at the City Hall Municipal Complex from 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. While prizes/awards for the Halloween Parade Costume Contest are being distributed, enjoy the fun festivities available for the whole family. Test your baking skills and enter the 20th Annual Apple-Pie Baking Contest, take a journey on our hayride and make a harvest craft as you explore the many carnival booths, ride and food concessions. Games and rides range in price from $.25 – $2.00. You may purchase $5.00 bags of game tokens or individual ride tokens for $1.00 each at the Recreation Department starting October 11th. Black tokens are for games and Green tokens are for rides. There are no refunds on tokens; however, tokens do not expire and can be used the following year. For every $5.00 bag of pre-purchased game tokens, you will receive 1 ride token. Volunteers, vendors and non-profit organizations are always needed. If interested, call the Clifton Recreation Department at (973) 470 – 5956.