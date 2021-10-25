Family Trip to Peddler’s Village Apple Festival

The Clifton Recreation Department will be sponsoring a family trip to Peddler’s Village Apple Festival on Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Join us for some shopping, apples, and fun. Peddler’s Village, in Lahaska PA, has something for everyone from 70 specialty shops and six restaurants to Giggleberry Fair family entertainment center. Participate in the Apple Festival featuring scrumptious apple treats including apple butter, apple cider, apple dumplings, apple fritters and everyone’s favorite apples dipped in caramel! Take home a bushel fresh from the orchard. Live entertainment and apple pie-eating contests add to the festivities of this traditional autumn celebration. The cost is $20.00 per person. Shopping and food is at your own expense and time during the day. Participants under 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. Bus departs from the Lester Herrschaft Center (Senior Center) parking lot located at Linzenbold Drive and Dog Pound Road. There will be a pre-trip meeting at 8:15 a.m. in the Senior Center. Busses will leave at 8:30 a.m. sharp. Participants will be transported in a school bus with limited seating. As of now, until further notice participants will have to wear a mask for the bus ride during this event. Pre-registration is required and can be done either online at www.cliftonrec.com or at the Clifton Recreation Department, 900 Clifton Ave., City Hall 2nd Floor, Clifton, NJ. Online registration deadline is November 4th or earlier if bus is filled. Call (973) 470-5956 for more information.

Salute To The Veterans Concert

The Clifton Recreation Department would like to thank our Veterans with a free hot meal & small gift of appreciation on Friday, November 12, 2021! This event will be open to Veterans residing in Clifton only! Meals will be delivered to the veteran’s home between 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and will consist of sliced turkey, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce, roll, dessert and bottled water. While enjoying your meal beginning at 6:00 p.m., CATV will be playing the 2018 & 2019 Salute to Veterans Concert on channel 77. Pre-registration is required of each veteran by Wednesday, November 10th by the end of the business day. You can register by calling the Recreation Department at (973) 470-5956. Veterans will need to supply full name, address, phone number, branch of military and wars served. In addition, please let us know if you will be able to come to the front door or will have someone to assist you. Volunteers will not be allowed to go inside homes to drop off food. If you are interested in volunteering to help drive and deliver the meals that evening, please email the Clifton Recreation Department at cliftonrec@cliftonnj.org.

Holiday Door Decorating Contest

As the Holiday season rapidly approaches, City of Clifton residents are getting ready to sing songs, string popcorn and decorate their homes with colorful lights. The Clifton Board of Recreation is sponsoring their Annual Holiday Door Decorating Contest. Take this opportunity to get in the Holiday spirit and spend quality time with your family. Let your creativity and festive ideas take over and make your door a magical sight to see. Ten (10) winners will be selected based on various categories such as most colorful, unusual, beautiful, best theme, creative, original, patriotic, craftsmanship, old fashioned, and child creation. You do not need to choose a specific category when registering unless you are entering the “Child Creation” (a door that is completely created and constructed by a child/children) category. All interested participants must be registered by Friday, December 3rd to be eligible. Doors must be ready for judging by Monday, December 6th. Participants will be contacted via email to inform you when the preliminary judging will take place (when registering let us know if you need to be notified by phone instead of email). The department cannot return to see doors if they have not been completed on time. Participants who live in a multi-family apt. home must decorate a door that judges can access at any time to leave an entry gift, take photos and see the decorations up close. You do not have to be home when judging take place. Winners will be contacted by phone and email after judging is completed. All participants will receive a small gift for entering the contest. Register online at www.cliftonrec.com, by calling the office at (973) 470-5956 or in person at the Recreation Office -City Hall, 900 Clifton Ave. 2nd Floor, Clifton, NJ. Please Note: If registering online, you must complete the entire online registration process to the end in order for your door to be validated and your name to be placed on the list for judging. Online registration ends 12/3/21. Tell your family and friends about this fun and friendly contest. Show us what the holidays mean to you!

Clifton Candyland

Just in time for the holidays, on Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., the Clifton Recreation Department will present a wonderful family adventure at the Clifton Candyland event, taking place at the Clifton City Hall Municipal Complex. Put on your hat, mittens and scarf and enjoy the continuous activities running throughout the evening. Have the time of your life as you take a ride on the Polar Express Train, sing on our Jolly Trolley bus, fly and bounce at the Reindeer Flight School, use your night vision to find candy canes at the Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt, play interactive games in the Candy Cane Play Station, DIY holiday crafts, enjoy a hot chocolate and cookies at the Santa Snack Shack (other food items will be available for purchase), write a letter to Santa Claus and visit with Santa Claus (don’t forget your camera to take Santa photos). Pre-registration is preferred and gives you a discount. Register online at www.cliftonrec.com (online registration ends 12/9) or at the Recreation Office-City Hall, 900 Clifton Ave. 2nd Floor, Clifton, NJ. The pre-registration cost is $8.00 per person (both parents and children are required to pay) and includes all activities listed above. Children can’t go into event areas without parental supervision. On the day of the event, tickets will cost $11.00 per person. Participants must pick up wristbands at the registration tent on the night of the event upon arrival. The event will be held if snow or rain is in the forecast and certain activities may be altered or cancelled throughout the evening due to the weather. Call the Recreation Weather Hotline at (973) 470-5680 for weather related event updates.