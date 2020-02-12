Clifton, NJ – Sustainable Jersey representatives announced that Clifton has met the rigorous requirements to achieve Sustainable Jersey certification. Clifton is one of 83 towns that have attained certification in 2019 and was honored at the Sustainable Jersey awards luncheon on Tuesday, November 19 2019 in Atlantic City with Debbie Oliver, Recreation Supervisor accepting the award.

“My congratulations to the great team at City Hall that made Clifton New Jersey shine again! Year after year we receive accolades from so many different places. Sincere thanks to the citizens of Clifton makes so many good things happen because of their cooperation and help in our efforts in so many areas”, said Mayor James Anzaldi.

To become Sustainable Jersey certified, Clifton submitted documentation to show it had completed a balance of the required sustainability actions, meeting a minimum of 150 action points. In addition to reaching 150 points, each certified community had to create a green team and select at least 2 out of 12 priority action options. Clifton reached 175 points and completed 9 of the 12 categories by completing 18 actions including 1) enhanced licensing compliance, 2) municipal commitments to support arts and creative culture, 3) create green team, 4) farmers markets, 5) making farmers markets accessible, 6) anti-idling education & enforcement program, 7) health in all policies professional development, 8) smoke-free and tobacco-free public places, 9) raingardens, 10) bicycle and pedestrian audits, 11) water conservation education program, 12) tree protection ordinance, 13) community forestry management plan and NJUCF accreditation, 14) prescription drug safety and disposal, 15) recycling and waste reduction education and compliance, 16) community paper shredding day, 17) non-mandated materials recycling, and 18) recycling depot.

“Congratulations to all of the municipalities that have achieved certification this year,” said Randy Solomon, executive director of Sustainable Jersey. “Earning certification involves more than just implementing sustainable actions. It takes extraordinary leadership and a real commitment to making our communities better. As New Jersey tops the list as one of the fastest-warming states in the nation, the next ten years will be a critical period for making progress. Sustainable Jersey certified towns are a force for change as they create a path forward to advance sustainability.” Certified towns excelled in areas such as improving energy efficiency, health and wellness, reducing waste, sustaining local economies, protecting natural resources and advancing the arts.

The City of Clifton is located in lower Passaic County, New Jersey, about 12 miles west of New York City. Geographically, Clifton covers 11.26 square miles and is bordered by Passaic, Paterson, Bloomfield, Nutley, Montclair, Woodland Park, Little Falls, Garfield, Elmwood Park, Lyndhurst and Rutherford. Formerly known as Acquackanock, Clifton was officially incorporated in 1917. Considered one of the largest cities in New Jersey, Clifton has approximately 86,600 residents. The population of Clifton is very diverse. According to 2017 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 66.4% of Clifton residents are classified as White (non-Hispanic/Latino), 37% are Hispanic or Latino, 6.7% are Black/African American, 9.8% are Asian, 0.5% are American Indian or Alaska Native, and 2.1% of residents are classified as having two or more races.

About Sustainable Jersey

Sustainable Jersey provides tools, training and financial incentives to support communities as they pursue sustainability programs. Currently, 80 percent or 450 of New Jersey’s 565 municipalities are participating in the municipal certification program and 339 school districts and 884 schools are participating in the Sustainable Jersey for Schools certification program.

Sustainable Jersey’s partners include the New Jersey State League of Municipalities, Sustainability Institute at The College of New Jersey, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities Clean Energy Program. Program underwriters include the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, New Jersey Board of Public Utilities Clean Energy Program, the PSEG Foundation and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The Sustainable Jersey Grants program for municipalities is funded by PSEG Foundation and the Gardinier Environmental Fund. Platinum and 10th Anniversary sponsors are South Jersey Gas, New Jersey Natural Gas and PSEG. The Gold Sponsor is Elizabethtown Gas (10th Anniversary Sponsor). Silver Sponsors are NJM Insurance Group (10th Anniversary Sponsor), Bayshore Recycling (10th Anniversary Sponsor), Northfield Bank (10th Anniversary Sponsor), New Jersey American Water (10th Anniversary Sponsor), Jersey Central Power & Light (10th Anniversary Sponsor), Atlantic Health System (10th Anniversary Sponsor) and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey. The Bronze Sponsors are Covanta, Greener by Design, Ørsted, Florio, Perrucci, Steinhardt & Cappelli LLC, First Environment, Roux Associates, Republic Services, The ECG Group and Bryan Electric.

Website: www.SustainableJersey.com; www.SustainableJerseySchools.com

Twitter: www.twitter.com/SJ_Program; www.twitter.com/SJ_Schools

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SustainableJersey

Instagram: https://instagram.com/sustainable_jersey/

Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sustainable-jersey

###