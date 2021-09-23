HARTFORD, CT – The Fryderyk Chopin Society of Connecticut is pleased to announce its lineup of internationally renowned artists for the 2021-2022 concert season. The concerts will combine in-person attendance with a livestreaming option via Zoom.

This upcoming season will include six solo piano recitals: Michael Lewin on September 26, Angela Cheng on October 31, Gilbert Kalish on November 21, Jay Hershberger on March 27, Piotr Alexewicz (winner of the 2020 Polish National Chopin Competition) on April 24, and Kate Liu on May 22. We encourage all lovers of classical music and of Fryderyk Chopin in particular, to join us!

“The Chopin Society, its guest artists, and its supporters are thrilled to be back home again at the New Britain Museum of American Art,” said FCS President Angelina Gadeliya. “The New Britain Museum has been our home, and the museum’s staff and supporters have been wonderful collaborators, for many years. We are all truly excited to reunite with our fellow lovers of music, and we are so appreciative of our continued partnership with the NBMAA.”

Each of these live Sunday performances at the New Britain Museum of American Art will be held at 3pm, and will be simultaneously livestreamed via Zoom. To join the free Zoom livestream, users should go to www.chopinsocietyct.org. Admission to the concert in-person is free with the purchase of museum admission: $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and free for children and museum members.

For in-person attendance, the New Britain Museum of American Art requires all admitted to wear masks indoors as a precaution against COVID-19 transmission.

More information about the concert series and performers visit our website https://www.chopinsocietyct.org/

About the Fryderyk Chopin Society of Connecticut:

A program of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Polish American Foundation of Connecticut, the Fryderyk Chopin Society of Connecticut is the premier international piano recital series serving the state of Connecticut and the greater northeast region. It presents world-class pianists, from exciting emerging talents to some of the most distinguished names in music. Although programs focus on showcasing the works of Fryderyk Chopin, the Society also enjoys introducing a wide range of keyboard music to new audiences, and brings together musicians and lovers of classical music in Connecticut and beyond to strengthen community and social bonds.