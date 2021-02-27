The National Polish-American Sports Hall of Fame (NPASHF) was founded in 1973 to honor and recognize outstanding American athletes, both amateur and professional, of Polish descent.

The mission of the National Polish-American Sports Hall of Fame is to recognize and preserve outstanding achievement by individuals of Polish heritage in the field of sports and to educate the entire community with the hope of encouraging and inspiring personal excellence.

Each year inductees to the Hall are elected in a nationwide vote among NPASHF officers, its Board of Directors, Hall of Fame members and the more than 500 members of the NPASHF Sports Panel Council. Newly elected inductees are honored each year at a recognition banquet in metropolitan Detroit, attended by hundreds of people of all ethnicities. Any athlete, male or female, of Polish-American descent (father or mother must be Polish) who meets the eligibility requirements of NPASHF may be considered for nomination. All amateur athletes are eligible; collegiate athletes who do not continue into the professional ranks are eligible two years after their collegiate participation ends; and professional athletes are eligible two years after retirement from their sport.

The museum is currently seeking donations of memorabilia (uniforms, equipment, awards, photos, film, videotape, score cards, etc.) associated with any of our inductees, as well as any prominent athlete of Polish descent, whether deceased, retired or active, for possible inclusion in our museum displays. In addition, we are also seeking to procure donations of memorabilia associated with any Polish-American athlete for possible use in fundraising activities such as auctions. To donate items or for further information, call (313) 407-3300.

The National Polish American Sports Hall of Fame is located at 2975 East Maple, Troy, MI 48083.

Recently, the National Polish American Sports Hall of Fame produced a short video about the organization. Please check it out.

https://youtu.be/T7iF0GDPibc