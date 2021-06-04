CDL A Drivers Apply, and get the highest paying job in the industry!

Z Transportation puts the power of your career where it should be… in your hands.

• $0.60 CPM for start + $5,000 Sign-On Bonus!*

• Benefits from DAY 1: Health, Dental, Vision Insurance + 401K

• Fully equipped trucks with Microwave, Fridge and Smart TV

• Local, Regional and Over The Road Positions

• Flexible Home Time

QUALIFICATIONS

• Class A CDL

• Minimum 1-year experience

• No BAC, DUI or DWI (past 5 years)

• Maximum 3 moving violations (past 3 years)

There is no better time than now to join us.

ACT FAST, APPLY NOW!

201-903-6888 or www.DriveForZ.com