Caretaker Needed
By PostEagle on August 8, 2020
Looking for a caretaker for my 87 year old father who lives with his wife and extended, loving family In Wayne, NJ. Must be able to work every Saturday and Sunday from 10-2, $20 an hour. Work includes helping him walk to kitchen for breakfast, use the restroom, grooming and engaging him in conversations and other basic activities. Please call Mary-Ann (973) 563-4622.