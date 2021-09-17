NEW JERSEY – The Clifton Arts Center is planning visual exhibits for years 2022-2024.

The Clifton Arts Center provides approximately 1800 square feet of modern well-lit and upgraded HVAC gallery exhibit space on the grounds of the Clifton Municipal Complex.

Members of the Advisory Board of Trustees of the Clifton Arts Center and the professional City staff of the Office of Arts Center review submissions for exhibit. In order for submissions to be considered they must be presented and prepared in their entirety at the time of application. Applications consist of a visual record of the work being submitted (preferably USB or CD format); artists’ resume as well as an artist’s statement referring to the body of work submitted, a proposal with a theme or concept and additional supporting material is welcome (such as news clippings, past art show postcards, posters, etc.). and link to your website or social media platforms. Art groups or collective artists whether local or national or international are encouraged to apply. Various art mediums are also accepted.

For reference on past exhibit shows that the Arts Center has presented log onto:

https://cliftonartscenter.org/gallery-exhibits

Submissions will be considered on their artistic merit. Please be aware that the Clifton Arts Center is a municipally funded exhibit space and as such reserves the right to exclude from exhibit works deemed inappropriate due to their content or subject matter.

In consideration for health and safety measures, it is advised that you e-mail your application to rcammilleri@cliftonnj.org or call 973-472-5499. It is also strongly advised to mail your application/proposal and materials to the Director at the Clifton Arts Center, City of Clifton, 900 Clifton Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013. Submissions are on a rolling basis.