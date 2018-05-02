Calendar (week of September 2nd)

80th Anniversary of the beginning of WWII Commemoration

CALIFORNIA – On Saturday, September 7, 2019 there will be a Concert and Exhibition at the Santa Monica Library, 601 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica, CA from 2-5 PM. Music performed by: Bradley Adam Bascon & Johnny May (violins), Jenny Sung, viola, Allan Hon, cello, Marek Żebrowski, piano. After the concert light refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public.

Dozynki – Polish Harvest Festival

MASSACHUSETTS – St. Joseph’s Polish National Catholic Church in Westfield will hold its annual Dozynki – Polish Harvest Festival on Sunday, September 8th from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at the parish social center and parish grounds, Main Street and Clinton Avenue. The Harvest Wreath will be blessed during the 8 am Mass that morning and will be carried in procession to the festival just after 2 p.m. The Dozynki kitchen will be open from 12 noon until closing. There is no admission and the public is cordially invited.

Northwest Coast Dancers Perform for Crazy Horse Memorial Night Blast

Crazy Horse, SD– On September 6, 2019, at 6:30 PM, the Git-hoan (People of the Salmon) Northwest Coast dance troupe will conduct a special performance at the Crazy Horse Memorial Night Blast event which honors the dual anniversaries of the 1877 death of Crazy Horse and of the 1908 birth of sculptor Korczak Ziolkowski. Leading the group is renowned totem and mask carver, David Boxley, who has created many of the astounding carved masks the group will use in telling the story of Tsimshian culture through dance. For more information, please visit https://crazyhorsememorial.org/visit/special-events/ or contact Cultural Programs Manager, culturalprograms@crazyhorse.org, phone 605-673-4681, ext. 286. Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation’s mission is to honor, protect, and preserve the culture, traditions, and living heritage of the American Indians of North America. The Memorial fulfills its mission by continuing the progress on the world’s largest mountain sculpture, acting as a repository for Native American artifacts, arts and crafts through THE INDIAN MUSEUM OF NORTH AMERICA® and THE NATIVE AMERICAN EDUCATIONAL & CULTURAL CENTER®; and by establishing and operating THE INDIAN UNIVERSITY OF NORTH AMERICA®, and when practical, a medical training center for American Indians.

St. John Kanty Parish Picnic

CLIFTON, NJ – Eddie Biegaj and HEROES polka band will be playing at the St. John Kanty parish picnic on Sunday, September 8th beginning at 2:00 pm. The parish is located at 49 Speer Avenue, Clifton, NJ. Plenty of great Polish and American foods will be served and games for the kids as well. The public is invited. St. John Kanty is located at 49 Speer Avenue in Clifton, NJ 07013. For more information call 973-779-4102.

Boxers Wanted For Charity Show

NEW YORK CITY – Fight for a cause! Want to box in NYC? Raise money for charity? Gleason’s Gym along with D’Alessio, Tocci & Pell, LLC are sponsoring the event on Thursday, November 21st at the Broad Street Ballroom, 41 Broad St., New York. This is your chance to fight for a good cause. Fighters sign up at fighters4life.net/fight Gleason’s Give A Kid A Dream Inc. program helps some deserving kids with guidance through boxing. Sanctioned by USA Boxing – Novice bouts. Looking for boxers with less than 3 bouts. 16 oz. gloves available. Ages 19 – masters division – Male/female. Developmental bouts available (3:1 minute rounds: no decision). Organization will create a direct link for donations to be made online. Donations are tax deductible. PLUS! Sponsorship of a fighter!! $500 donation required and you get to announce the boxer and your company. $500.00 deposit is required until you hit that amount on your custom made donation link. Sign up at Fight With Us / Fighters4Life. Gleasons Gym is located at 130 Water St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

St. John Cantius Annual Parish Carnival

PENNSYLVANIA – On Wednesday, September 11 through Sunday, September 15, St. John Cantius Annual Parish Carnival will be held on the parish grounds at 4433 Almond Street in the Bridesburg section of Philadelphia. Times: Wednesday through Saturday, 6 to 9:30 P.M., Sunday 1 to 5 P.M. Rides, food, games, dinner specials and much more. Call David Zagorski 215-535-6667 for more information.

PASS – Polish American Social Services

Polish American Social Services (also known as United Social Services and PASS) has been a leading force in helping people in need, especially those who are experiencing age-related difficulties, or are living on a fixed income with no possibility of extra income to keep up with the rising cost of living, or those facing long-term unemployment. Many face language and cultural barriers and have no place else to turn to. For many years, PASS and many similar organizations helped constituents remain financially self-sufficient with various public services grants. Unfortunately, the prolonged recession has caused many of these grants to be reduced or cut completely. In addition to serving the Polish/Slavic communities in Southeastern Pennsylvania, the agency assists constituents from six additional ethnic groups through its United Social Services Outreach Program. As a one-stop point of contact, PASS helps individuals remain self-sufficient by helping them access many forms of assistance that remain available. If you, a family member, or friend have a question concerning social services, call PASS and discuss your needs with a representative. All calls are CONFIDENTIAL, and PASS will either give you the information you need, handle your service directly, or refer you to the proper agency that can assist you. Clients wishing to visit the main office at 308 Walnut Street, or one of the outreach sites, are asked to call in advance so that a Social Service Representative can tell you what documentation you will need to bring with you to process your request. You can view an outline of several programs available to senior citizens and individuals of all ages on the PASS Internet site at PolishAmericanSocialServices.com. For additional information, call PASS, Monday through Friday, between 10 A.M. and 4 P.M. at (215) 923-1900. Main Office: 308 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Visit PolishAmericanSocialServices.com

PRCUA Invites Teen Members To Participate In “Cinderella-Prince Charming Ball”

Chicago, IL – The Adult Cultural Group invites high school age PRCUA members from Districts 6, 7, 8, and 9 and their parents to a luncheon and informational meeting for candidates who want to participate in this year’s “Cinderella – Prince Charming Ball.” The orientation is on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at the Camelot Banquets, 8624 W. 95th St., Hickory Hills, IL. The Adult Cultural Group, which sponsors the ball, will cover the cost of the luncheon. Those interested in participating are asked to make reservations by September 18. Reservations can be made by calling Gabriela Zuk at 708-9892408, or Danuta Stypula at 708- 257-9019. Rehearsals for the ball will begin on Monday, October 7. Rehearsals will be held every Monday until the ball at St. Joseph School, 5641 S. 73rd Ave., Summit, IL from 7:00 to 9:30 pm. The ball will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019. All high school students, who are PRCUA members in Districts 6, 7, 8 and 9 (Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana) are invited to participate in the Cinderella – Prince Charming Ball. Payment of the registration fee is required when submitting the application form at the luncheon. Scholarships will be awarded to the chosen “Cinderella” and “Prince Charming” winners, the runners-up, and to all participants to help defray the costs involved in participating in the ball. For more information please contact Adult Culture Group of PRCUA on Facebook, adultculturagroup@gmail.com or Mr. Edward Muszalski at 708.937.3812.

PNA Annual Photo Contest – “Body In Motion”

ILLINOIS – The 2019 PNA Annual Photo Contest is now open through October 15, 2019. When looking at a photograph, notice how a body in motion always stays in motion. Glance through the simple moments regardless if they are in the city, suburbs, or country. Celebrate life’s excitement by sharing with us astounding movements caught on camera. The photo can feature more than just one person playing a sport, dancing, reacting, or even walking! We will accept animal photos as well. Have an active summer this year and don’t run out of ideas. Take a lively photo and share it with PNA. Participants must be members of the Polish National Alliance. Each contestant is limited to one photo entry. No restricted age limit for contestant. All entries must be postmarked no later than October 15, 2019. For more information go to www.pna-znp.org or click on http://www.pna-znp.org/news/news_08062019.php You can also write to: P.N.A. Photo Contest, Fraternal Activities Deparatment, 6100 North Cicero Ave., Chicago, IL 60646-4385.

Oneida potter is featured Living Treasures artist in September

Crazy Horse, SD– The new Living Treasures Indian Arts Cultural Exchange program will feature Oneida pottery artist, Jennifer Stevens from September 7-13. Visitors can join Jennifer in 2:30 workshops each day in The Native American Educational and Cultural Center®, where they learn to make a hand built pot. The center is located at the Crazy Horse Memorial in South Dakota.For more information, please visit https://crazyhorsememorial.org/visit/special-events/ or contact, Cultural Programs Manager, culturalprograms@crazyhorse.org, phone 605-673-4681, ext. 286. Visit www.crazyhorsememorial.org

Mark Your Calendar and Plan to Attend

The 86th Pulaski Day Parade in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA – On Sunday, October 6, 2019, the 86th Annual Pulaski Day Parade will step off at 12 Noon on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Center City, Philadelphia. It will be televised beginning at 12:30 PM on WPVI TV 6 ABC. This year the Pulaski Day Parade will highlight “Firsts in Polish History”, and the 400th Anniversary of the First Strike in America by the Polish settlers at Jamestown, Virginia, in 1619. The Polish craftsmen caused the first civil rights action in America in the form of a work stoppage demanding their participation in the legislative body in the new American colony. This year’s parade will also highlight the 80th anniversary of the invasion of Poland on September 1, 1939, by Hitler’s Nazi forces. The Polish Army has been renowned in Polish and world history as the First to Fight against Nazi Germany invaders. Information about this year’s themes will be listed on the front page of pulaskidayparade.com. For additional information you can call (215) 922-1700, Monday through Friday, from 10AM-4PM, or email info@pulaskidayparade.com.

Night of Live Country Music & Dancing At PACC

NEW JERSEY – The Polish American Citizens Club will host a night of live country music and dancing with Reel to Real Country Band on Saturday, September 14, 2019. $15 for entrance, desserts, coffee/tea. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Additional buffet dinner will be available for purchase. Cash bar. Tickets available squareup.com/market/PACCWHS. Additional information call 908-534-6230. The Polish American Citizens Club is located at 29 Kline Blvd in Whitehouse Station, NJ.

Polish Language Schools



PENNSYLVANIA – On Friday, September 6, St. John Cantius Polish Language School Registration & First Day of School will be held at the School Building, (next to St. John Cantius Church, Almond St.), Bridesburg section of Philadelphia, 5 P.M. Call Ewa Jasz 215-888-7769 for more information.

PENNSYLVANIA – On Saturday, September 14, Our Lady of Czestochowa Polish Language School will hold its first day of school at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, Doylestown, PA, 9 A.M. (Registration applications will be available during the Shrine Festival in the Polish School Village and on the school’s website czestochowaschool@gmail.com. Mass will be held on Sunday, September 15 at 10:00 A.M. Call Joanna Mikoluk 484-363-3781 for more information.

PRCUA Says Time To Register

Students For 2019-2010 School Year!

23 PRCUA (Polish Roman Catholic Union of America) Polish language schools and dance groups in four states are waiting for you! Enrollment and contact information below.

OHIO :

Echoes of Poland Folk Song & Dance Ensemble, Inc.

Age: 5 +

Children Ensemble

Classes begin on September 3

Classes will be held Tuesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at PRCUA Hall, 5255 N. Detroit Ave, Toledo OH

Teen and adult classes begin on September 5 and will be held at 1700 N. Reynolds, Toledo OH

Teen classes from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; adult classes from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m.

For more information Contact Paulina Tul Ortyl, Director, at 419-531-8658.

Henryk Sienkiewicz Polish School

For information contact: Ewa D. Wiechec, Director, at 440-537-1485.

ILLINOIS:

Polonia Ensemble

For information contact: Anna Krysinski, Director, at 847-529-2555 or annakrysinski@yahoo.com.

Polska Szkoła im. Jana Karskiego

Registration on Saturday, August 17 & 24 from 10:00 am to 12:00 p.m. in school’s office located atr 7025 W. 126th St., Palos Hills, IL. Information: 708-289-864, szkolakarskiego@gmail.com, www.szkolakarskiego.org

Wesoły Lud Polish Folk Dance Co., Inc.

For information contact: Richard Jaminski, Director/Choreographer, at 708-403-5718/708-288-7162 or mrjaminski@gmail.com.

Polska Szkoła im. Marii Konopnickiej

Registration and sale of books and school materials on Tuesday, August 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at St. Louis de Montfort Parish, 8840 S. Ridgeland Ave,. Oak Lawn, IL.

Additional information: 708-990-0749.

St. John Paul II Polish School and Polanie Dancers

Open House and registration on Sunday, August 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Classes at elementary and high school levels will he beld on Fridays or Saturdays in the school building at 608 Sobieski St., Lemont IL. The school offers: Polish language, history, geography, tradition, and religion classes; incorporated St. John Paul II teachings and history; field trips and art classes; Polish language lessons for adults; credit hours for some colleges; Polanie folk dance group.

Information: 630-669-9058 / 630-669-9700; president@polschool.com; www.polschool.com.

Southwest Center of Polish Dancing

For information contact: Anna Kraszewski, Managing Director, at swcenterofpolishdancing@gmail.com or 773-972-0012.

INDIANA:

St. Raphael Kalinowski Polish School and Mała Polska Dancers

The school offers: Kindergarten (starting at 3 years old); Grades 1-8 (excluding 7th); first year of high school. Registration: August 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

All classes begin Saturday, September 7 at 9:00 a.m. and will be held at 1628 Ridge Rd., Munster, IN. Contact: Margaret Blachut at 219-613-5148.

MICHIGAN:

Rogalin Dance Troupe

Ages: 3-18.

Registration will be held during classes.

Classes meet Tuesday evenings beginning September 10 at PRCUA #162 Hall, 1430 Oak Street, Wyandotte, MI. Contact Director Lisa Brandt: 734-775-7987 or lisabrandt31@gmail.com

Society #162 Gymnastics

For information contact: MaryAnn Davis, Director/Teacher at 734-341-2242.

Gwiazda Dance School

Ages: 3-18

Classes will be held Monday evenings (class time determined by age) beginning September 9 at PLAV Post 10 Hall, Hamtramck, MI. Contact School Director Jessica Wendt at 313-682-3031 or at panijessica@hotmail.com for more information.

Opole Dancers

Registration through the end of September

Ages: 2.5 to 17

Classes Begin Tuesday, September 10

Class times vary by age

Classes held at FOP Hall at 11304 E. 14 Mile Road, Warren, MI

Contact Beth Thacker at 586-944-9683 or opole.director@comcast.net

Polskie Maki Dance School

Ages: 3 to 17

Registration and the first day of class will be held on Saturday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic School, 29500 Westbrook Ave., Warren, MI.

Contact: Maria Jalkiewicz at 586-979-5164

Wieliczka Dance Ensemble

Ages: 3 to 18 years old

Registration September 5,at 7:00 p.m. and September 12, at 6:30 p.m. at PLAV Post 16, 25222 W. Warren Rd., Dearborn Hts., MI

Classes meet on Thursdays, beginning September 12 from 6:00 to 9:30 p.m. dependent on age.

Contact: Kristi Mihalic 313-805-7729, korjmihalic@att.net

Halka Dancers

Ages: 2 1/2 thru high school

Practice on Saturdays at Our Lady Queen of Heaven-Good Shepherd Parish, 8200 Rolyat St, Detroit, MI. Laura Hejza, Director

Tom Lisiecki, Teacher/Choreographer

lhejza@comcast.net

586-291-4486

Check us out on Facebook—Halka Dancers

Tatry Dancers

Open enrollment through the month of September. Classes meet at 5:45 p.m. on Thursdays, beginning September 5, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 26123 McDonald, Dearborn Hts., MI. The Tatry Dancers offer dance classes in traditional Polish dance, American Polka, Oberek, Jazz, and modern dance for children ranging in ages from 3 to 18 years old. For additional information, contact Rose Ann Lackey, Director, at 313-274-0183.

Zajączek Dance Ensemble

Ages: 2.5-18 years old

Classes start Thursday, September 12. Classes held at American Polish Century Club, 33204 Maple Lane (14 Mile & Hoover), Sterling Hts., MI and Carpathia Club, 38000 Utica Rd,, Sterling Hts., MI,

Contact: Colleen Bonkowski, Director, at 586-219-1982 or zajaczekdance@yahoo.com

Zakopane Polish Folk Dance Ensemble

Ages: 18 years old and up

Classes start in September on Wednesdays. Classes held at American Polish Century Club, 33204 Maple Lane (14 Mile & Hoover), Sterling Hts., MI and Carpathia Club, 38000 Utica Rd,, Sterling Hts., MI, Contact: Colleen Bonkowski, Director, at 586-219-1982 or zajaczekdance@yahoo.com

Malbork Dance Group

For information contact: Jen Macek, Director ,at 269-491-0028 or malborkdancegroup@gmail.com.

For more information about the Polish Roman Catholic Union of America, call 800-772-8632 or 773-782-2600; Fax 773-278-4595. The PRCUA is located at 984 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60642-4101. Visit their website: www.prcua-org