Calendar (week of Sept. 23rd)

Clifton Arts Center Presents “People, Place & Purpose”

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Arts Center presents “People, Place & Purpose” an art exhibit and sale of artwork by the Blackwell Street Center for the Arts and Sculptor, Judith Peck. The exhibit opens on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 through November 2nd, 2019. There will be a reception open to the public on Saturday, September 28th from 1 pm-4 pm. The artists welcome you to share their individual visions of the world- the people and places within it -and the passion of purpose in creating the sculpture and wall art on display. Blackwell Street Center for the Arts is celebrating its’ 35th year this year. BSCA was founded in 1984 by a group of Morris County artists energized by the idea of establishing their own gallery. They rented a space on Blackwell Street in Dover and opened as the Blackwell Street Artists. In 1989, they then adopted the name Blackwell Street Center for the Arts. In 1996, Blackwell Street Center for the Arts became a “cyber gallery” on the internet under the website name, “Blackwell Street Artists.” www.blackwell-st-artists.org<http://www.blackwell-st-artists.org>. The group members encompass a diverse mix of style and media. The members of the group who are exhibiting at the Clifton Arts Center are Linda Aldrich, Peggy Dressel, David Gruol, Mary Guidetti-McColl and John Power. Dr. Judith Peck’s sculptures reflect her interest in the human condition, individually and globally. The Arts Center is located on the grounds of the Clifton Municipal Complex, near the Well Water on Well Road. Gallery hours are from Wednesday through Saturday ~ 1:00pm – 4:00pm. Group tours are available by appointment. Admission fee is three dollars. For more information check the website at: www.cliftonnj.org<http://www.cliftonnj.org/> or like us on Facebook

“Wreaths Across America”

NEW JERSEY – Exciting news! A first-of-its-kind event, the nationally renowned “Wreaths Across America” Educational Mobile Exhibit, will visit the Passaic County Technical-Vocational School on Thursday, September 26th. This non-profit organization continues and expands the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery as well as 1600 other cemeteries across the country to honor our country’s veterans. The “Wreaths Across America” educational trailer makes limited visitations across the United States to promote its patriotic mission, and Passaic County Technical Institute has been selected due to its strong patriotic culture throughout the years! The Mobile Museum will be on campus from 9 am to 4 pm. Opening Welcome Ceremony will be held at 9 am, featuring the school’s NJROTC, Vocal Ensemble and Student Ambassadors. Following the opening ceremony, over 400 student visitations have been planned throughout the day where students will tour the exhibit and participate in wreath making activities. Representatives from the “Wreaths Across America” organization will also be present for this first time event, as well as numerous Area Veterans! For more information call 973-389-4202, Sandra M. Woods woods@pcti.tec.nj.us

Chopin IN the City Presents Jarosław Bester Solo Accordion Concert

ILLINOIS – The Chopin IN the City concert featuring accordionist Jaroslaw Bester will be held on Thursday, September 26th in the Sabina P. Logisz Great Hall of the Polish Museum of America, 984 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60642. Doors open at 6 p.m. Performance 7 p.m. Tickets: $20 at the door or online https://www.polishmuseumofamerica.org/event/jaroslaw-bester-solo-accordion-concert/?event_date=2019-09-26

Jaroslaw Bester is an accordion player and a composer, a graduate of the Krakow Academy of Music, and a prize winner of several international and Polish accordion contests. He has formed The Cracow Klezmer Band – the only Polish music ensemble that permanently cooperates with John Zorn’s prestigious Tzadik label in New York City. In his performing style, he combines his wide experience in classical music with many other genres and makes use of some clear improvised forms to create an unusually powerful mix that presents some first-time ever colors and techniques to be achieved on the accordion. Thanks to these skills, he is considered today one of the very original musicians of the worldwide. His oeuvre, apart from some CDs on the NYC Tzadik label, as well as guest appearances on other CDs, includes some recordings for radio and television in Germany, Sweden, Finland and Poland. He has co-performed with and arranged or composed for many great classical and vanguard musicians. http://besterquartet.com/about-us/jaroslaw-bester/

http://soundsandnotes.org/staff/jaroslaw-bester/

Indoor Fall Festival Yard/Bake Sale

NEW YORK – An INDOOR FALL FESTIVAL YARD/BAKE SALE will take place at the CYO Bldg, 662 Co. Route 1, Pine Island, NY (across from Jolly Onion Inn) on Saturday, September 28th, 8 am to 4 pm and on Sunday, September 29th, 8 am to 2 pm. Benefits General Pulaski Memorial Committee of Orange County. Coffee and hot dogs available. Call Stella (845) 291-8706 or Carol (845) 651-4287.

Garfield Street Fair NEW JERSEY – The Garfield Street Fair will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 10 AM-5 PM – Outdoors along 500 Midland Avenue from Krakow St. to Elizabeth St. in Garfield, NJ 07026. Admission: Free. Organization Sponsor: City of Garfield & Garfield Events Committee. For information call 201.998.1144 or events@jcpromotions.info Midland Ave. will be transformed into a giant town block party. There will all kinds of fun stuff to do. There will be kiddie rides, climbing wall, face painting, sand art & temporary tattoos and so much more. This event brings the whole community together. Many of the local merchants and businesses will showcase their shops and offer their special sales. Everyone will enjoy the wide selection of delicious foods such as hot dogs, ice cream, chicken fingers, Empanadas, zeppoles, kettle korn, shish ka bobs, fresh squeezed lemonade, Italian Ices, french fries, hamburgers, sausage and pepper sandwiches, cheese steaks and much more… There will be attractions for everyone. For your shopping pleasure JC Promotions, Inc. promoter of the street fair will feature many creative crafters with hand crafted works and merchandise dealers offering lots of great bargains and unique items for all. Conference “The Great Power and Poland: 1919-2019”

The Jan Karski Educational Foundation together with its sister organization, Fundacja Edukacyjna Jana Karskiego, and the University of Warsaw are organizing a conference The Great Power and Poland: 1919-2019. 100th Anniversary of Polish-American Diplomatic Relations. It will be accompanied by a ceremony honoring professor Peter F. Kroghwith the Spirit of Jan Karski Award. It will take place on October 4, 2019, at the University of Warsaw, Poland. The conference The Great Power and Poland: 1919–2019 is an international gathering of Polish and American scholars, featuring experts on diplomacy, as well as representatives of public administration and the diplomatic corps, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Poland and the U.S.A. Its primary focus is related to several anniversaries celebrated in 2019: the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Poland and the U.S.A.; the 100th anniversary of the School of Foreign Service of Georgetown University, the 30th anniversary of the start of Polish democratic transformation; and the 20th anniversary of Poland’s membership in NATO. The official opening ceremony of the conference will feature the Rector of the University of Warsaw and top officers of Fundacja Edukacyjna Jana Karskiego and the Jan Karski Educational Foundation. The core of the conference will consist of two panels focusing on the following two areas: values and interests in Euro-Atlantic relations and the consequences of the return of power politics. The program will also include a ceremony awarding Professor Peter F. Krogh, Dean Emeritus of Welsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University, with the Spirit of Jan Karski Award, which is bestowed by the Jan Karski Educational Foundation and Fundacja Edukacyjna Jana Karskiego. The premiere of the special reissue (Polish edition) of Jan Karski’s book The Great Powers and Poland: From Versailles to Yalta will augment the conference. The participation in the conference is free, but please confirm attendance at kontakt@jankarski.net by September 27, 2019. The official language of the conference is English.

Conference program and attendees are subject to change.

For more information visit www.jankarski.net Feast of St. Therese of the Child Jesus

CLIFTON, NJ – Please join in the celebration of the feast of St. Therese of the Child Jesus at Holy Face Monastery on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. There will be an all day Eucharistic adoration, confessions (2-5), Praying the Rosary with St. Therese (4:30), Holy Mass at 7:30 pm followed by a procession and distribution of blessed roses. Fellowship, free food, and raffle will follow in Abbot Gregori Hall. All are welcome! Holy Face Monastery is located at Stone Tablets Dedication Ceremony At the Battlefield of Savannah

GEORGIA – The Georgia Coastal Heritage Society and the Savannah General Pulaski Committee of the American Council for Polish Culture in cooperation with the Poles in America Foundation are organizing a dedication ceremony of stone tablets on the Battlefield at Savannah, Georgia for Capt. Feliks Miklaszewicz and Capt. Fryderyk Paschke on Wednesday, October 9th at 7 am. Location: Battlefield Park Heritage Center, 300 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Savannah, GA 31401. The public is cordially invited to participate in the ceremony. For more information go to www.poles.orgor www.polishculturelacpc.org – call 912-598-4421. Harvest Fest At St. Mary’s

PENNSYLVANIA – Harvest Fest 2019 at St. Mary Church, 94 Walnut Road, Hamburg, PA will be held on Friday, October 4 (4-9 PM) and Saturday, October 5 (12-9 PM). Music schedule:Friday – Chris Tray (4-5:30 PM), Flamin’ Dick & the Hot Rods Oldies Band (5:30-8:30 PM); Saturday – The Golden Tones Polka Band (1-4 PM), Polka Mass 4:30, The New Individuals Band (5:30 -8:30 PM). Homemade ethnic food, fun, activities, ongoing entertainment and games for all ages, rock wall and bungee jump, dinosaur dig for kids, hay rides, first responders, bingo, theme baskets, raffles and more. New this year: mini corn maze and 3 levels of escape rooms. Free admission, plenty of parking, no coolers. Call 610-562-7657. www.stmaryhamburg.org; Facebook

Mark Your Calendar and Plan to Attend

The 86th Pulaski Day Parade in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA – On Sunday, October 6, 2019, the 86th Annual Pulaski Day Parade will step off at 12 Noon on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Center City, Philadelphia. It will be televised beginning at 12:30 PM on WPVI TV 6 ABC. This year the Pulaski Day Parade will highlight “Firsts in Polish History”, and the 400th Anniversary of the First Strike in America by the Polish settlers at Jamestown, Virginia, in 1619. The Polish craftsmen caused the first civil rights action in America in the form of a work stoppage demanding their participation in the legislative body in the new American colony. This year’s parade will also highlight the 80th anniversary of the invasion of Poland on September 1, 1939, by Hitler’s Nazi forces. The Polish Army has been renowned in Polish and world history as the First to Fight against Nazi Germany invaders. Information about this year’s themes will be listed on the front page of pulaskidayparade.com. For additional information you can call (215) 922-1700, Monday through Friday, from 10AM-4PM, or email info@pulaskidayparade.com.

Seeking Volunteers for Lambert Castle Holiday Boutique

NEW JERSEY – The Passaic County Historical Society is currently seeking volunteers to assist with this year’s Lambert Castle Holiday Boutique, which is installed the week of October 7th and operates through the first weekend in December. Like many non-profit organizations, the Society’s efforts to preserve local history are fueled by a group of dedicated volunteers. Volunteers are needed to assist in all aspects of the show, including set-up and breakdown. Tasks include selling tickets, wrapping purchases and heavy lifting. PCHS also happily partners with volunteer groups, such as Scouts, and service clubs. Volunteers will be allowed free admission to this ticketed event and all volunteers who give more than twelve hours of their time will be treated to an appreciation meal after the holiday season. To add your name to the list of volunteers and find out more about the different volunteer positions available, please send your contact information to info@lambertcastle.org (please put BOUTIQUE VOLUNTEER in the subject line). The Passaic County Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, was founded to cultivate interest among individuals and the community-at-large in the rich history of Passaic County. To this end our museum in Lambert Castle showcases examples of the County’s cultural and artistic diversity, as well as examples of the County’s natural, civil, military, and ecclesiastical history. The Society also maintains a library and archive, which houses manuscripts, books and photographs of historical and genealogical interest.

POLKA DANCES

THE DANCE III: The Beat & The Boys Coming To New Jersey!

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey’s newest Polka Hotspot, Independence Fire Hall in Great Meadows, will be featuring “The Beat” and “The Boys” on Saturday, September 28th from 5 to midnight. Advance tickets: $17 – At Door: $20; kids 16 and under FREE with adult. Doors open at 4 p.m. No BYOB or BYOF. Door prizes. Kitchen will be open – food prepared by Bruce Z and family. For advance tickets, table reservations, more information call, text or email: Michael Pucowski 908-209-9843, mpuco@optonline.net. There is a Quality Comfort Inn only 7.9 miles away. Call 908-813-8500 and tell them you are with the group (THE DANCE III). NOTE: December 7, 2019 will feature EFO & Lenny Gomulka and Chicago Push. Independence Fire Hall is located at 24 Cemetery Road, Great Meadows, NJ 07838.

October Polka Fest!

NEW JERSEY – An October Polka Fest featuring Dennis Polisky & Maestros Men will be held on Sunday, October 20th at the Brick Elks Lodge #2151, 2493 Old Hooper Ave., Brick, NJ 08723. Dancing from 2-6 p.m. Doors open at 12:30 pm. Polish kitchen and refreshments will be available. Ticket Price: $20 per person. No refunds. For tickets and information contact Bernie 732-504-7808, email: blesiak@yahoo.com or Neil 732-905-0696, email: neil12@optonline.net