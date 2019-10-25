Calendar (week of October 24th)

Setback League

CONNECTICUT – A new Setback Card Game League is being started up at the PNH! Come solo and be placed on a team, or bring your own team of 2. This is open to everyone, and since we are in the midst of a membership drive, non-members are more than welcomed! Contact William Unikewicz at 860-212-7612 or WUnikewicz@sbcglobal.net Games are on Thursdays at 7:00 pm in the PNH Pub. Buy-in is $25. At the end of the tournament, there will be a buffet dinner. Get all the details from William (Bill). The Polish National Home is located at 60 Charter Oak Avenue – Pulaski Plaza, Hartford, CT 06106. Operalogues for Fall 2019

CLIFTON, NJ – FRIENDS of the Clifton Public Library are pleased to announce the fall season of the Operalogues. The programs are conducted by Ed Perretti, Executive Director of the NJ State Opera and will be presented at the Clifton Main Library. The following is a list of dates and titles:

October 28–Il Tabarro by Puccini

November 4–A selection of arias

November 18–A potpourri of duets

Programs times are 1 to 3 for all dates and are free and open to the public. Apple Pie Baking Contest

CLIFTON, NJ – Attention all bakers! Enter the Clifton Recreation Department’s annual Apple Pie Baking Contest on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at this year’s HarvestFest. Following the Halloween Parade, the HarvestFest will be held at the City Hall Municipal Complex-900 Clifton Ave. from 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Pre-registration online at www.cliftonrec.com is required to enter the contest. Pies must be homemade and must be brought to the City Hall Municipal Grounds between 1:00 and 1:30 p.m. (table will be set-up in the parking lot behind the Clifton Animal Shelter). Prizes are gift certificates to local grocery stores and will be awarded to the top three pies and consolation gifts will be issued for all entries. Winners will be presented at the Harvestfest between 2:00 – 2:30 pm. Please include a list of ingredients on an index card for your apple pie entry. Fanwood Vintage MarketPlace

NEW JERSEY – The Fanwood Vintage MarketPlace will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 – outdoors from 9 AM-4 PM at the Fanwood Train Station, 239 South Ave., Fanwood, NJ 07023. For information call 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info Vintage Market Place @ the Fanwood Train Station. More than 50+ tables of vintage items, antiques & collectibles and more. If you are a collector or love things from days gone by then you will enjoy this event. Held in the parking lot of the Fanwood Train Station on South Ave. Spend some time with us browsing through all the items being sold. For Vendors: Your vehicles stay in your vendor space. Also if event is canceled for any reason, vendors will get a rain date or credit for a future JC event. Vendor Fee is $55 prepaid & $65 day of the event. Family Trip to Peddler’s Village Apple Festival

NEW JERSEY – The Clifton Recreation Department will be sponsoring a family trip to Peddler’s Village Apple Festival on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Join us for some shopping, apples, and fun. Peddler’s Village, in Lahaska PA, has something for everyone from 70 specialty shops and six restaurants to Giggleberry Fair family entertainment center. Participate in the Apple Festival featuring scrumptious apple treats including apple butter, apple cider, apple dumplings, apple fritters and everyone’s favorite apples dipped in caramel! Take home a bushel fresh from the orchard. Live entertainment and apple pie-eating contests add to the festivities of this traditional autumn celebration. The cost is $20.00 per person. Shopping and food is at your own expense. Participants under 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is required and can be done either online at www.cliftonrec.com or at the Clifton Recreation Department, 900 Clifton Ave, City Hall 2nd Floor. Online registration deadline is Thursday, October 31st or earlier if bus is filled. Call (973) 470-5956 for more information. Flea Market & Collectible Show NEW JERSEY – A Flea Market & Collectible Show will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 9 AM-5 PM, Outdoors at the New Jersey Transit Lot, New York Ave. (off Ridge Rd.), Lyndhurst, NJ 07071. Admission: Free. Organization Sponsor: Lyndhurst High School Band. For information call 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info There will be 50+ exhibitors sell an array of new merchandise such as handbags, jewelry, gift items, sports collectibles, socks, etc… There is also a huge garage and tag sale section. JC is donating 4 spaces for the school/local organizations that would like to participate by having an exhibitor space to sell their items or promote their club. Please call to make a reservation. This is the last Flea Market at NJ Transit for 2019 so come to support the Lyndhurst High School Band and do your shopping with us. Lambert Castle Holiday Boutique

Wine and Cheese Preview Night Tickets on Sale Now!

NEW JERSEY – On Friday, November 1st from 5 pm to 9 pm in Lambert Castle (home of the Passaic County Historical Society) at 3 Valley Road, Paterson NJ, the Passaic County Historical Society will be presenting its annual Wine and Cheese Preview of the Lambert Castle Holiday Boutique. Be the first to enjoy this year’s assortment of festive holiday gifts, jewelry, seasonal decorations, crafts, collectibles and gourmet food in the historic atmosphere and ambiance of Lambert Castle. Admission to Preview Night is $15, which includes two return visits. Free wine and snacks provided while supplies last. To purchase tickets in advance, call (973)247-0085 x201. Tickets will also be available at the door. Children under 12 years are admitted free of charge. No child strollers or carriages are permitted inside the Castle. Visa and Mastercard are accepted for purchases. All proceeds from this fundraiser benefit the Passaic County Historical Society. For more information on special events such as this one, visit the Passaic County Historical Society’s website at lambertcastle.org or call (973)247-0085. Comedy Night At The VFW

CLIFTON, NJ – On Saturday, November 2nd, a Comedy Night will be presented by the Families of the Vets at VFW Albion Post 7165 (491 Valley Rd., Clifton). Doors open at 6 PM, Social Hour starts at 6:30 and showtime is at 8 PM. $35 per person, 18 and over admitted. For more information, contact Ken at 973-670-4745.

PACA Celebrates 85th Anniversary

NEW YORK – Come and celebrate The Polish American Cultural Association 85th Anniversary at the Starlight Ballroom in Port Washington, NY on Sunday, November 3rd from 2 to 6 PM. This ballroom has one of the best dance floor you will find anywhere in the state and the committee has put together a great package with a buffet dinner along with the sounds of the Jimmy Sturr Orchestra. Call for tickets today at 516-883-5553 or email Ted Fabiszewski; info@portwashingtonpolishclub.com Ticket prices: $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Price includes traditional Polish dinner buffet and dancing. Cash bar available. The ballroom is located at 5 Pulaski Place, Port Washington, NY 11050.

St. Philips Players Present LOVE CAN BUILD A BRIDGE

NEW JERSEY – St. Philips Players will be presenting the original musical revue LOVE CAN BUILD A BRIDGE, a journey of the trials and tribulations life presents in all forms of relationships stemming from love, to disruption, and crosses the bridge of forgiveness as well as no return. The theme encompasses the many forms that emotion presents when dealing with a partner, a friend and others as we journey through life. The cast includes Luisa Fuentes and Skie Ocasio of New York, Charlotte Ortizian of Wayne, Jaclyn Sledgeski of Woodland Park, Dorothy Dobkowski of Clifton and Fr. Joe Garbarino & Fr. Matt Jasniewicz of St. Philip’s. St Philip’s Players, formerly Blue State Productions, is in residence at St. Philip in Clifton, performing in the recently newly renovated theatre with state of the art sound and lighting. Musical direction is under Peter Sicko, stage managed by Linda Valenti and directed by Joseph Schreck, Jr. Performance dates are November 1 & 2. Friday the 1st is a dessert theatre and admission is $25.00. Saturday the 2nd is a sandwich buffet dinner theatre, a cash bar and doors open at 6:30. Both evenings performances are at 8:00 p.m.. Show only on the 2nd is $25 at 7:45. Tickets can be purchased by calling Co- Producer Denise Pannullo at 973-779-1439, or by emailing StPhilipsPlayers@gmail.com.

Polish Dinner

NEW JERSEY – A Polish Dinner will be held on Saturday, November 9 from 4:30 PM – 9 PM at the Polish American Citizens Club, 29 Kline Blvd., Whitehouse Station, NJ. Your favorite meal of the year is back! Pierogi, Golabki (stuffed cabbage), kielbasa & sauerkraut, Haluski (noodles and pot cheese), traditional Polish salads and desserts. Iced tea/lemonade, coffee & tea also included. Continuous buffet from 4:30-9 pm. Cash bar. Reservations strongly suggested. Call 908-534-6230 or tickets available at the Polish American Citizens Club.

Polish Heritage Night with The Chicago Blackhawks

ILLINOIS – Join the Polish American Association at Polish Heritage Night with the Blackhawks on November 19 at the United Center. With the purchase of a ticket through this offer, you will receive an exclusive Blackhawks winter hat. Select VIP Ticket to purchase a ticket on the 100/200 level and have access to an exclusive pregame reception in the Concert Club with food and beverage included. For questions or to set up groups of 10 or more, please contact Kevin Kowynia at (312) 455-7191 or email kkowynia@blackhawks.com. PROMO CODE = PAA

Boxers Wanted For Charity Show

NEW YORK CITY – Fight for a cause! Want to box in NYC? Raise money for charity? Gleason’s Gym along with D’Alessio, Tocci & Pell, LLC are sponsoring the event on Thursday, November 21st at the Broad Street Ballroom, 41 Broad St., New York. This is your chance to fight for a good cause. Fighters sign up at fighters4life.net/fight Gleason’s Give A Kid A Dream Inc. program helps some deserving kids with guidance through boxing. Sanctioned by USA Boxing – Novice bouts. Looking for boxers with less than 3 bouts. 16 oz. gloves available. Ages 19 – masters division – Male/female. Developmental bouts available (3:1 minute rounds: no decision). Organization will create a direct link for donations to be made online. Donations are tax deductible. PLUS! Sponsorship of a fighter!! $500 donation required and you get to announce the boxer and your company. $500.00 deposit is required until you hit that amount on your custom made donation link. Sign up at Fight With Us / Fighters4Life. Gleasons Gym is located at 130 Water St., Brooklyn, NY 11201.

Polka Dances / Events

PENNSYLVANIA – On Sunday, October 27, a Fall Polka Party will be held at the Associated Polish Home, 9150 Academy Road, Northeast Philadelphia from 2 to 6 P.M. Music by Dennis Polisky & the Maestro’s Men. For reservations or more information call John Wisniewski 215-906-1825.



PENNSYLVANIA – A Polka Dance will be held on Sunday, November 3 at the Nativity B.V.M. Church Hall, 211 Grace Street, Reading from 1 to 6 P.M. Music by Dynabrass Band. Food and drinks will be available. No BYOB or BYOF. Call Ellen 610-207-7875 or Cindy 610-914-5785 for more information.

The Jimmy Sturr Magic Of Christmas Show

Jimmy Sturr has put together another holiday spectacular with the Jimmy Sturr Orchestra and special guest Jay Siegel’s Tokens singing their smash hit “The Lion Sleeps Tonight”, among other hits. Also featuring the Jimmy Sturr Singers, Matt and Elaine, the exciting Pokolenie Dancers plus more. The show will be held on Saturday, December 7th at 3 p.m. at the Paramount Theater in Middletown, NY. Tickets are now on sale. Call 845-346-4195 or go to www.middletownparamount.com