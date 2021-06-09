Butterfinger Pie

FILLING:
1 envelope unflavored gelatin
1/2 cup water
1 small pkg. chocolate chips
1/2 cup peanut butter
1/2 cup milk
1 tsp. vanilla
3 egg whites
1/4 cup sugar
2 cups whipping cream or 8 oz. tub of Cool Whip
CRUST:
1 cup graham cracker crumbs
1/3 cup melted butter
1/2 cup chopped peanuts
2 tablespoons sugar
In a sauce pan sprinkle gelatin over water and let stand 10 minutes to soften. Add chocolate chips and peanut butter and cook over low heat until all is melted. Remove from heat and stir in milk and vanilla. Chill until slightly thickened, approximately 30 minutes.
Beat egg whites until foamy. Add sugar and whip until stiff. Fold whites and whipped cream into gelatin mixture.
Mix crust ingredients and press into pie pan. Add filling.
Bake at 350º for 5-8 minutes.