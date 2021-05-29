(May 26, 2021) In Józefów, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, a meeting with mothers was organized by the Ministry of Family and Social Policy. The discussion on family policy was attended by: Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Minister Marlena Maląg, Barbara Socha, Government Plenipotentiary for Demographic Policy and Dorota Bojemska, chairman of the Family Council.

– Without mums and their children, there will be no Poland – Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in Józefów at the meeting on the Mother’s Day. It was attended by Marlena Maląg, Minister of Family and Social Policy, Barbara Socha, Government Plenipotentiary for Demographic Policy, Dorota Bojemska, president of the Family Council, and Józef’s mothers.

Help needed and expected

Prime Minister Morawiecki assured of further support that will be provided to families. – The family home is a place where feelings are born, love reigns and children are brought up – emphasized the prime minister. That is why the government wants to give families specific financial support. The Prime Minister recalled already implemented pro-family programs, such as Rodzina 500+ or ​​Dobry Start.

– Now we want to start with the Family Caring Capital – said the Prime Minister. It will be a support for mothers in the most difficult time when, after the end of maternity leave, they have to make a decision: what next? Back to work? Using a nanny? Or maybe a nursery? The funds paid out in a flexible way will help parents choose the best solution.

Prime Minister Morawiecki added that the talks with the mothers show that the government’s help is needed and expected. He assured that further regulatory solutions would be prepared to help mothers in this most beautiful period of their lives.

The best day to talk about family

– Can there be a more beautiful day to talk about family than this special holiday? – Minister Marlena Maląg asked in Józefów. She emphasized the unique role of mothers and fathers in creating a family, which is the foundation of a strong Poland.

Minister Maląg emphasized that in the last 5 years we have been dealing with a true revolution in the approach to family problems. It’s putting the family in the spotlight. It is also very clearly visible in the aforementioned Polish Lada, and in the consistent implementation of activities increasing the well-being and dignity of Polish families, as well as such solutions that are real support and help for women in making decisions about assuming the role of a mother.

– We will increase by 300 percent. funds for the construction of nurseries. Thanks to this, every local government in Poland will be able to provide a nursery in its commune – declared the minister.

Minister Marlena Maląg and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also expressed their best wishes to all mothers on the occasion of their holiday.

Ministry of Family and Social Policy

www.gov.pl