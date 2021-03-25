Bergen County To Receive The Remembering Our Fallen Memorial

The national memorial honors our country’s military fallen who have died from wounds sustained during the War on Terror

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ – The County of Bergen is bringing the National Remembering Our Fallen Memorial to the county from October 28th to November 2nd in recognition of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and in recognition of National Veterans and Military Family Month. The memorial will be displayed in a soon to be named location, which is best suited to address public health needs, while also allowing for the greatest potential audience. Remembering Our Fallen was first displayed on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in September of 2017, and has since been displayed throughout the nation including at Gillette Stadium, the Kansas State Fair, and Ohio University.

The memorial consists of 30 tribute towers each of which is 10 feet high and five feet wide. The towers are covered in military and personal photos of our country’s fallen. Remembering Our Fallen is an artistic display created by the 501c3, Patriotic Productions. Patriotic Productions was co-founded by husband and wife Bill and Evonne Williams who have four sons who have served or who currently serve in the military.

“I am proud to bring the Remembering Our Fallen memorial to commemorate the 20th anniversary of September 11th,” said Commissioner Chairman Steve Tanelli. “The memorial provides our residents the opportunity to honor our country’s fallen service members and to educate future generations about what occurred on that fateful day. I am thankful for the support of Bergen County Executive James Tedesco and the Division of Veteran Services for ensuring this national war memorial was brought to Bergen County.”

Commissioner Chairman Steve Tanelli, County Executive Jim Tedesco, County Administrator Julien Neals, Veteran Services Director A.J. Luna, and various veteran organizations throughout the county worked together to secure the funding for the memorial. The Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, March 10th, voted unanimously to approve the use of this funding.

“We must remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect this nation, its people, and the rights and freedoms we all hold dear. We can think of no better gesture than to host this somber yet powerful memorial commemorating the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001,” said Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco. “While we can never repay those who gave all, as a community we remember them and we thank them, and their families, for their service and commitment to our great nation.”

During his previous term as Chair in 2016, Tanelli worked with the County administration to bring the Vietnam Memorial Moving Wall to Overpeck County Park. Chairman Tanelli believes it is critical to bring the National Remembering Our Fallen Memorial here to remember the 20th anniversary of 9/11, and recognize those in our community who were directly impacted by the events of that day.

“As an Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran, I am humbled and honored that the Bergen County community will once again be leading the charge to bring such a great event to our area,” said Director of Veterans Services A.J. Luna. “It’s hard to believe that it has been two decades since the attacks of 9/11 and many still vividly remember this horrific day. It’s personal for me because I lost three comrades that I served with in the wars that followed. The event will be an opportunity for all Americans to come together to unite and remember our brave service men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

Submitted by Bergen County Board of Commissioners