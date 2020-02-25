Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has announced that Bergen County Historic Preservation Award nomination forms are now available online and through the Bergen County Division of Cultural & Historic Affairs. These awards, presented each year to properties, people and organizations that have made a difference in preserving the County’s long history are an honored part of National Historic Preservation Month celebrated each May.

This year the awards will be awarded on Thursday, May 7, and nomination forms will be accepted through Friday, March 20. These awards recognize outstanding preservation achievements by students, property owners, organizations, authors and individuals – anyone who has contributed to historic preservation in Bergen County.

Since 1980, more than 300 Preservation Awards have been presented to local students, property owners, architects, historic preservation commissions, scouts, societies, schools, houses of worship and authors in seven categories of preservation achievement by the Bergen County Executive and the Board of Chosen Freeholders.

The categories include: Youth Preservation, Restoration, Continuing Preservation, Adaptive Use, Preservation or Restoration of a structure or historic site, and preservation education .

The Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs (DCHA) and the Bergen County Historic Preservation Advisory Board coordinate the effort.

To submit nominations, use the form available on the DCHA’s homepage on the Bergen County website: www.co.bergen.nj.us. Or you may request the form by emailing DCHA Historic Preservation Specialist, Elaine Kiernan Gold at egold@co.bergen.nj.us before the March 20 deadline. Mail or deliver nominations to the Bergen County Historic Preservation Advisory Board, c/o Department of Parks, Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs, 1 Bergen County Plaza — 4th Floor, Hackensack, NJ 07601-7076.

For more information, contact the Bergen County Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs at 201.336.7267. Please call the Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 201. 336.7294.