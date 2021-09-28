Become Financially Fit

JACKSON, NJ – Emergency financial preparedness is a necessity for every family. The Ocean County Library Jackson Branch invites you to a fun, interactive financial planning seminar at 2 PM Thursday, October 14.

“Achieving Financial Fitness” will be presented by certified financial planner and retirement planning counselor Laura Reeves, local business owner of LJR Financial.

Attendees will learn how to organize and maintain financial paperwork, determine when obsolete documents can be discarded, avoid money scams, and conduct estate planning. A question-and-answer period will follow.

Laura and her financial colleagues tailor financial portfolios that include investments, insurance, taxation, funding for education and health care, and legacy planning.

Registration at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events is required for this free program.

