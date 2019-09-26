Don't miss
Home   >   Classifieds   >   Auto Body Combo Technician

Auto Body Combo Technician

By on September 26, 2019
Auto Body Combo Technician needed immediately.
Must be fully experienced and have their own tools.
Salary and benefits available and negotiable
based upon experience.
If interested call 973-759-5932,
or come fill out an application at 177 Passaic Ave in Belleville, NJ