Learn How to Tap into New Jersey State Support Programs

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Ocean County Library will feature a virtual workshop about autism-related support programs and services available through the State of New Jersey, 6:30 PM Thursday, April 8.

“Navigating the New Jersey Division of Developmental Disabilities Service System” will be presented by Nkechi Okoli, Senior Coordinator of the state agency’s Transition to 21 Education as part of the Library’s Autism Resources Fair 2021.

The workshop will provide information about intake and eligibility procedures related to the Supports Program and Community Care operated by the New Jersey Department of Developmental Disabilities (NJDDD).

Viewers can learn about the differences between program eligibility and Medicaid eligibility, Medicaid Waiver services, the support coordination agency selection process and the role of support coordinators.

Ms. Okoli has developed monitoring tools, forms and procedures to enhance NJDDD service and program quality. She conducts trainings on personal outcome measures in addition to transition trainings for individuals, families, and community stakeholders.

The Autism Resources Fair is sponsored by the Ocean County Library Foundation. Registration is required at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events for this free program. Registrants will receive links to the workshop by email.

For information about the Autism Resources Fair and an extensive list of resources throughout New Jersey, visit www.theoceancountylibrary.org/autism