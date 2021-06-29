The American Institute of Polish Culture is accepting applications for the 29th season of the Harriet Irsay Scholarship Award. This year we are eager to give $1,500 to the brightest and most well-rounded students in the United States. Now is the time to prepare your application documents in order to submit them to us by July 24, 2021; we will be accepting and reviewing submissions received prior to July 24, 2021. We request your compilation be the absolute best possible submission for a scholarship.

Go to our website www.ampolinstitute.org, click on the ‘Scholarship’ tab, and review the indicated requirements. You can also learn about our dear friend Harriet Irsay and her commitment to the Institute and to her Polish heritage. Her beautiful gift to us has benefited 350 dynamic and worthy students to date!

We are also excited to further promote the newly established The Lennox Family Excellence Award. For the upcoming academic year, it will grant a $1,500 scholarship to one full-time university student pursuing a degree specifically in education (i.e. – teachers, administrators, and policy makers); in turn, supporting future educators who will effectuate meaningful and long lasting changes in American schools upon commencing their career. The remainder of the requirements are also on our website.

Contact us at: assistant@ampolinstitute.com, or info@ampolinstitute.com for any questions. We look forward to hearing from you!