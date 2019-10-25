American Councils for International Education is pleased to announce that the application for the 2020 Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) Program is now open! Students are welcome to apply now to learn a critical foreign language next summer on a fully-funded study abroad program.

The application is now live and available online at: https://www.clscholarship.org/apply

Applications are due Tuesday, November 19, 2019 by 8:00pm EST.

The CLS Program is an intensive overseas language and cultural immersion program for American students enrolled at U.S. colleges and universities. Students spend eight to ten weeks abroad studying one of 15 critical languages. The program includes intensive language instruction and structured cultural enrichment experiences designed to promote rapid language gains. Most languages offered by the CLS Program (9 of 15) do not require applicants to have any experience studying critical languages.

CLS, a program of the U.S. Department of State, is part of a wider government initiative to expand the number of Americans studying and mastering foreign languages that are critical to national security and economic prosperity. CLS plays an important role in preparing students for the 21st century’s globalized workforce and increasing national competitiveness.

The CLS Program offers instruction in the following languages: Arabic, Azerbaijani, Bangla, Chinese, Hindi, Indonesian, Korean, Persian, Portuguese, Punjabi, Russian, Swahili, Turkish, and Urdu.

For more information contact Kyle D. Younger, Ed.M., Director of Professional Services, Seton Hall University, School of Diplomacy and International Relations, 400 South Orange Ave., South Orange, NJ 07079. Phone: 973-275-2945, email: kyle.younger@shu.edu