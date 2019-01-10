Don't miss
- Battle of Monte Cassino Video – Check It Out!Posted 4 months ago
- Poland-USA: A Special Relationship?Posted 1 year ago
- Calling All Singers!Posted 1 year ago
Apartment for Rent
By PostEagle on September 23, 2019
29 Halstead Ave, 2nd Floor. Wallington NJ
1 Bedroom-1 Bathroom-Kitchen-Electric/Gas
Water is included
Free Parking available for 2 cars.
Close to bus stops
Full use of backyard
Small pets allowed.
$1200.00 per month.
Available 10/1/2019
Security deposit———-1 month
Contact– 201-970-6225