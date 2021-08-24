The Clifton Veterans Committee and the Clifton Arts Center Committee invite you to the second annual food truck, music and art festival on Sunday, September 5, 2021 from 11 AM to 7 PM on City Hall Complex grounds. Admission is $5.00 and children under 36 inches tall are free.

Please come and enjoy a variety of delicious food and beer garden, great music and browse the art exhibit. Children can be creative at the craft station and vendors will have an array of items for sale.

For your listening pleasure and dancing the Tequila Rose band will perform from 12-2 PM, La Carabena from 2:30-4:30 and the Cameo’s from 5-7 pm. Bring your chair and enjoy the weather and the entertainment.

A fun-filled day is planned and you will be supporting the Clifton Veterans Parade and the Clifton Recreation Art in the Park.

What better way to end the summer with neighbors, friends, great food and live music. Mark your calendar!