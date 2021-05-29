NEW JERSEY – The Adult School Department of the Montclair Public Library offers classes and lectures in various categories, which can be viewed in their brochure or on their website, www.adultschool.org.

All classes and lectures this session are online.

Introduction to Genealogy – Starting Your Family History Journey – ONLINE:

Learn about how to organize your research using paper and electronic sources, tips and strategies for beginning to construct your family tree, and basic genealogy terms and tools. You’ll also learn about more recent technological breakthroughs like DNA testing and finding collaborative communities to help you on your family history journey. 1 session – $35, Tuesday, June 1, 6:30 pm.

Yes, The Middle East Still Matters – ONLINE:

The poor record of the American military interventions in the Middle East in the past decades has caused increased calls for a U.S. withdrawal from the region. But packing up and going home is still unlikely. 1 session – $20, Thursday, June 3, 6:30 pm.

Domestic Terrorism in the United States: Problems & Possible Solutions – ONLINE:

The discussion will include examples of significant historic and current cases, from the events of the 1995 Oklahoma City Bombing to arrests within the last year. Possible solutions addressing the domestic terrorist threat will be presented for further discussion with the audience. 1 session – $20, Tuesday, June 8, 6:30 pm.

Mediumship – ONLINE:

During this lecture we will discuss the alchemy of preparation and challenges that arise in the experience of mediumship. 1 session – $35, Thursday, June 10, 6:30 pm.

What is Juneteenth? Freedom, Post-Reconstruction and The Atlanta Exposition Address – ONLINE:

In this course, we will analyze Washington’s Atlanta Exposition Address with attention to its historical and literary significance in the post-Reconstruction Era. We will also probe the enduring impact and controversies of the text, which raises fundamental questions about the relative value of political, economic, and social progress for African Americans. 1 session – $20, Friday, June 18, 10:30 am.

The Adult School Department of the Montclair Public Library is located at 50 South Fullerton Ave., Montclair NJ 07042

Phone: (973) 744-0500 x2224

website – www.adultschool.org

email address – info@adultschool.org.