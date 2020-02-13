Accounting Scholarship Applications Open

The National Society of Accountants (NSA) Foundation is accepting applications for 2020-2021 accounting scholarship awards.

The NSA Foundation works to build career paths into the accounting profession by providing financial assistance to support deserving accounting students.

Scholarships are awarded to undergraduates enrolled in an accounting degree program at an accredited two- or four-year college or university. Applicants for scholarships are judged on scholastic achievement, demonstrated leadership ability, and financial need.

Students may apply at this link. In the event of questions, students can send their questions to the scholarship support team using the button at bottom right side of each page of the application there is a green help button.

The application window closes on 4/1/20 at 5pm EST.

A full FAQ for scholarship process and qualifications can be found here.

NSA represents members who provide accounting, auditing, tax preparation, financial and estate planning, and management services to thousands of individuals and business clients across the nation. Most members are sole practitioners or partners in small- to medium- size accounting firms. For more information, visit www.nsacct.org.