by James Dombrowski

The pandemic has been with us for over a year now causing havoc in the sports world. Abbreviated seasons’, crowd less arenas and stadiums, and players getting sick by the virus, all causing line-up changes never seen in the history of sports.

Even the media coverage has been changed; from face to face interviews being replaced by zoom scrums to social distancing. Some of the strict rules impedes members of the media to do their job. All this withstanding, the Post Eagle and myself (James Dombrowski) have continued uninterrupted to cover sports as challenging times bring out the best in you.

The Jets certainly hope they have made the right decision with their number 2 pick in the NFL Draft, Zach Wilson from BYU. Drafting a QB at number 2 and having no serious choice on the roster to start in 2021 has made new coach Robert Saleh’s decision to start the Rookie QB a no brainer. So the pressure is on; making the new coach, who is also a rookie, together with Wilson face many challenges together in the biggest media market in the NFL.

Coach Saleh seems to be the right choice as his demeanor is solid and level headed, and, he’s media savvy, which is a plus for the Jets whose last two coaches were very inept when dealing with the media.

Zach has looked good in training camp, using practices to learn from his mistakes.

The Jets defeated the Giants in Wilson’s preseason debut 12-7.

Hopes run high for the Jets in 2021. Met Life Stadium will be full of fans. And, the NFL has made it very clear that there will be no cancellations of games. Let’s hope the Pandemic and the new Delta Variant will not affect any players on the Jets team.

PHOTOS BY JAMES DOMBROWSKI