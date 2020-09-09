Stirling, NJ – On the nineteenth anniversary of 9/11, Friday, September 11, 2020, due to COVID-19 the Shrine of St. Joseph will not host any service. Instead we invite all of you to come between 7 am and 6 pm to pray, light a candle and ring the bell in gratitude for the area’s first responders and their families who serve the community daily, also for all the people that we lost 19 years ago. The daily sacrifices and dangers that our First Responders confront courageously every day allow us to live in peace and security.

The 35-foot high Tower of Remembrance Memorial is dedicated to the memory of all those who lost their lives on 9/11. It combines steel from the North Tower of the World Trade Center and bells from the Missionary Servants of the Most Holy Trinity’s Seminary in Monroe, Virginia. The Tower provides a sacred space for all to find solace. The name of each innocent victim who died at The World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in the Shanksville, Pennsylvania countryside is inscribed on the memorial walls. Since its dedication in 2002 thousands of people have come to the Tower of Remembrance to remember the dead and to pray for healing. The Tower of Remembrance is located at the Shrine of St. Joseph, 1050 Long Hill Road, Stirling, NJ 07980, and is open all day, every day. All are welcome!

For more information call 908-647-0208 or visit the website WWW.STSHRINE.ORG