You are invited to immerse yourself into the world of one of the greatest composers: Fryderyk Chopin.

The Chopin Competition in Warsaw, which takes place every 5 years, is one of the most important competitions for classical pianists in the world. Some great world pianists’ careers began at the competition in Warsaw.

This year, the 18th festival just ended. The jury consisted of outstanding pianists and winners from previous years, including Janusz Olejniczak. We will have the honor of hosting Mr. J. Olejniczak soon in Chicago. It will be a special, only one and unique concert in the USA by our outstanding pianist, the youngest winner of the 1970 Chopin Competition.

The concert will take place on November 14 at 6:00pm, at the Epiphany Center for the Arts, 201 S. Ashland Chicago. The concert will start with Grazyna Auguscik and Ben Lewis.



Limited numbers of tickets:

https://epiphanychi.com/events/janusz-olejniczak/

Can’t miss this event! We love Chopin, we have been discovering his genius for over 200 years and we appreciate outstanding interpretations of his music. Janusz Olejniczak is one of the most unique interpreters of F. Chopin.

The festival will also feature:Randal Corsen, an outstanding jazz pianist from Curacao. It will take place on November 13 at 7.00 pm at Pro Musica, 713 W. Wrightwood, Chicago and November 15 at 6.00pm at Piano Forte Foundation, 1335 S. Michigan, Chicago. We will show a new documentary by Agnieszka Lipiec-Wroblewska “Antilles Chopin”, which won 1st prize at the film festival in NY (greenpointfilmfestival.org) – telling the story of Chopin’s music on the Caribbean island of Curacao with mid-nineteenth century. The director of the film will be present at the screening.The film and concert of R. Corsen will also take place in the High School Auditorium organized by the Polish School of F. Chopin on November 13, 10.00am, 1100 West Dundee Road, Buffalo Grove, IL

All information can be found on the website:

www.soundsandnotes.org

www.chopininthecity.com