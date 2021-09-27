NEW YORK CITY – Please join us to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the death of the great Pole, Ignacy Jan Paderewski. The IGNACY PADEREWSKI TRIBUTE GALA concert will take place on October 21, 2021 at Town Hall (123 West 43rd Street, between 6th Avenue and Broadway, Midtown Manhattan). Experience the magnificent music of Polish composers. Discover the charm of F.Chopin waltzes, preludes, polonaises and nocturnes, Concert Polonaise by H.Wieniawski, Minuet and Krakowiak Fantastique by I. Paderewski, listen beautiful, romantic opera arias.

The concert will feature distinguished artists, winners of many prestigious music competitions, including the International F. Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw (Russian pianist Alexander Kobrin), the International H. Wieniawski Violin Competition in Poznan, and the 10th International Chopin Violin Competition in Warsaw. Wieniawski Competition in Poznań and 10th International Violin Competition in Indianapolis (Taiwanese-American violinist Richard Lin), Kościuszko Foundation Chopin Piano Competition and Jacob Flier Competition winner (Takeshi Nagayasu from Japan), and Magdalena Stern – Baczewska – pianist, Professor of Music and Director of Music Performance Program at Columbia University. Winner of the award of the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Poland for outstanding achievements in promoting Polish culture abroad. Kenneth Merrill is an American pianist and conductor, lecturer at the vocal department of the Juilliard School in NY. He has collaborated with such artists as Gérard Souzay, Anna Moffo, John Aler, Anthony Dean Griffey, Charlotte Hellekant, Jennifer Aylmer, Randall Scarlata, Faith Esham, Ruth Golden, Jeanette Thompson and William Ferguson. As an opera conductor, he recently conducted Mozart’s Don Giovanni with Nevada Opera and conducted Handel’s Giulio Cesare with Maryland Opera. Kyoung Im Kim a pianist from South Korea and winner of numerous competitions. She performs in Europe, USA and Asia. Grammy Award winner MaryAnn McCormick mezzo-soprano, soloist with the Metropolitan Opera, will perform as a special guest. She has sung in most of the world’s renowned opera houses. She appeared on the stage of the Metropolitan Opera for twenty-five seasons where she has over 140 performances to her credit including Valkyrie, Don Carlo, Carmen, La Traviata, Die Zauberflöte, L’Enfant et Les Sortileges, Rigoletto and the world premiere of John Corigliano’s The Ghosts of Versailles. In the 2015 season, she appeared at the Metropolitan Opera as Giovanna in Verdi’s Ernani conducted by James Levine with Placido Domingo as Carlo. In the United States, she has performed with Lyric Opera of Chicago, Opera Theatre of St. Louis, Opera Santa Fe, Opera Colorado, Opera Ireland and the Boston Lyric Opera. The program includes works by Polish composers: F. Chopin, I. Paderewski and H. Wieniawski, as well as beautiful, atmospheric opera arias. The gala will be a tribute to the great Pole, artist and statesman who devoted his life and most of his fortune to the good of Poland, while honoring people of Polish descent who contributed to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.TicketMaster.com, and starting October 1 also at the Town Hall Box Office in Manhattan and www.thetownhall.org. Also at the Polonia Book Store, 882 Manhattan Ave., Greenpoint, NY (718) 389-1684.

Zapraszamy Polonię do wspólnego upamiętnienia przypadającej w tym roku 80 rocznicy śmierci Wielkiego Polaka, Ignacego Jana Paderewskiego. który zmarł w Hotelu na Manhattanie. Gala koncertowa IGNACY PADEREWSKI TRIBUTE GALA, odbędzie się 21 października 2021 w Town Hall (123 West 43rd Street, pomiędzy 6 Avenue i Broadway, Midtown Manhattan). W koncercie udział wezmą znakomici artyści, laureaci wielu prestiżowych konkursów muzycznych, m.in. Międzynarodowego Konkursu Pianistycznego im. F.Chopina w Warszawie (rosyjski pianista Aleksander Kobrin), Międzynarodowego Konkursu Skrzypcowego im. H. Wieniawskiego w Poznaniu i X Międzynarodowego Konkursu Skrzypcowego w Indianapolis (tajwańsko-amerykański skrzypek Richard Lin), laureat Kościuszko Foundation Chopin Piano Competition i Jacob Flier Competition (Takeshi Nagayasu z Japonii) oraz Magdalena Stern – Baczewska pianistka, profesor muzyki i Dyrektor Music Performance Program na Uniwersytecie Columbia. Laureatka nagrody Ministra Kultury RP za wybitne osiągnięcia w promowaniu kultury polskiej za granicą. Kenneth Merrill amerykański pianista i dyrygent, wykładowca na wydziale wokalnym Juilliard School w NY. Współpracował z takimi artystami jak Gérard Souzay, Anna Moffo, John Aler, Anthony Dean Griffey, Charlotte Hellekant, Jennifer Aylmer, Randall Scarlata, Faith Esham, Ruth Golden, Jeanette Thompson i William Ferguson. Jako dyrygent operowy ostatnio poprowadził Don Giovanniego Mozarta `z Nevada Opera i dyrygował Giulio Cesare Handla z Maryland Opera. Kyoung Im Kim pianistka z Korei Południowej, laureatka licznych konkursów. Koncertuje w Europie, USA i Azji. Jako gość specjalny wystąpi zdobywczyni Grammy Award MaryAnn McCormick mezzosopran, solistka Metropolitan Opera. Śpiewała w większości renomowanych teatrów operowych na świecie. Na scenie Metropolitan Opera występowała przez dwadzieścia pięć sezonów, gdzie ma na swoim koncie ponad 140 spektakli między innymi w Walkirii, Don Carlo, Carmen, Traviacie, Czarodziejskim flecie, L’Enfant et Les Sortileges, Rigoletto oraz w prapremierze The Ghosts of Versailles Johna Corigliano. W sezonie 2015 wystąpiła w Metropolitan Opera w roli Giovanny w Ernani Verdiego pod dyrekcją Jamesa Levine’a z Placido Domingo w roli Carlo. W Stanach Zjednoczonych występowała z Lyric Opera of Chicago, Opera Theatre of St. Louis, Opera Santa Fe, Opera Colorado, Opera Ireland oraz Boston Lyric Opera.

W programie koncertu utwory kompozytorów polskich F. Chopina, I.Paderewskiego i H.Wieniawskiego oraz piękne, nastrojowe arie operowe. Gala będzie hołdem złożonym Wielkiemu Polakowi, artyście, mężowi stanu, który poświęcił życie i większość fortuny dla dobra Polski, jednocześnie uhonorujemy osoby pochodzenia polskiego zasłużone w walce z pandemią Covid-19. Bilety do nabycia online na platformie biletowej www.TicketMaster.com, od 1 października również w Town Hall Box Office na Manhattanie i www.thetownhall.org