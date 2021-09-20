Two Rookies Begin In Charlotte!

Exclusive to the Post Eagle

Photos and captions by Jim Dombrowski

Rookie Jets coach Robert Saleh being interviewed by CBS walks off the field. Saleh lost a one possession game to the Carolina Panthers 19-14 in his NFL Head Coaching debut.

Carolina Panthers QB Sam Darnold lead his Panthers to a 19-14 win over his former team on Opening Day in the 2021 NFL Season. Sam chats with his former wide receiver Braxton Berrios of the Jets.

Jets number 2 Pick QB Zach Wilson who is also wearing number 2 steps on the field in Charlotte for his first time prior to his professional debut against the Carolina Panthers . Unfortunately Zach lost his debut to the Panthers 19-14 facing Sam Darnold who played QB for the Jets last season.

Carolina Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule leads his Panthers to a 19-14 Opening Day win over the NY Jets. Rhule pays respects to the 20th Anniversary of 9-11 with a FDNY Cap on. I covered Rhule when he was the head coach at Temple University. Rhule helped turn around the Temple Football Program where he even steered Temple to a Bowl Game.