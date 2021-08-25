September & October Events

NEW ESL/CITIZENSHIP CLASS INITIATED

NEW JERSEY- Free English classes for legal immigrants will be offered from September 2021 to May 2022 at 2 locations in Ocean County. In the morning from 9 to 12 at the Brick Public Library, 301 Chambers Bridge Rd., and in the evening from 6 to 9 at St. Luke’s Community Center, 1674 Old Freehold Rd., Toms River. The classes, funded by a charitable trust foundation, will integrate English language skills with the study of US civics and history needed to pass the national citizenship exam. Registration and testing are scheduled for Sept lst at the Brick Public Library from 9 to 11 AM and from 6 to 8 PM. Applicants must call Sr. Peggy to pre-register at 732-998-3153. Green card required.

ANNUAL FOOD TRUCK, MUSIC & ART FESTIVAL

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Veterans Committee and the Clifton Arts Center Committee invite you to the second annual food truck, music and art festival on Sunday, September 5, 2021 from 11 AM to 7 PM on City Hall Complex grounds. Admission is $5.00 and children under 36 inches tall are free. Please come and enjoy a variety of delicious food and beer garden, great music and browse the art exhibit. Children can be creative at the craft station and vendors will have an array of items for sale. For your listening pleasure and dancing the Tequila Rose band will perform from 12-2 PM, La Carabena from 2:30-4:30 and the Cameo’s from 5-7 pm. Bring your chair and enjoy the weather and the entertainment. A fun-filled day is planned and you will be supporting the Clifton Veterans Parade and the Clifton Recreation Art in the Park. What better way to end the summer with neighbors, friends, great food and live music. Mark your calendar! Don’t miss out on the fun and excitement. Make your plans now.

ST. JOHN KANTY PICNIC

CLIFTON, NEW JERSEY – Looking for a fun afternoon? Well now is the time to mark Sunday, September 12 on your calendar for the St. John Kanty parish picnic to be held on the church grounds at 49 Speer Avenue, Clifton, NJ. Plenty of great Polish and American food featuring pierogis, stuffed cabbage, kielbasy, hamburgers, hot dogs and more. Cold Polish beer and spirits for the adults. Games and activities for the children. One of Connecticut’s top polka bands, Dennis Polisky and the Maestro Men, will be on the bandstand beginning at 2:30 p.m.

ST. THERESE K of C COUNCIL 7647 40th ANNIVERSARY

NEW JERSEY – Join the St. Therese Knights of Columbus Council 7647 as they celebrate their 40th Anniversary. The celebration will be held on September 11th, 6:30 p.m., at Camp Merritt Post – American Legion, 75 Legion Dr., Cresskill, NJ. Enjoy dinner and a free drink with a cash bar to follow. Bring your wives as music will liven up the floor. Mass will be celebrated at St. Therese in Cresskill at 5:00 p.m. prior to the event. During the night, there will be presentations and tributes for council history, charter members, PGKs, FSs, and Veterans. Contact Grand Knight John Rattini for ticket information and to reserve your seat: grandknight7647@gmail.com. (Charity • Unity • Fraternity • Patriotism)



HARVEST FEST 2021

PENNSYLVANIA – Harvest Fest 2021 at St. Mary Church, 94 Walnut Road, Hamburg, PA will be held on Friday, October 1 (4-9 pm) and Saturday, October 2 (12-9 pm). Friday Music: Dave Derbes and Tommy D (4:30 – 8:30 pm); Saturday Music: The Golden Tones Polka Band (1-4 pm); Polka Mass 4:30; The New Individuals band (5:30 -8:30 pm). Homemade ethnic food, fun, activities, ongoing entertainment and games for all ages, rock wall and bungee jump, dinosaur dig for kids, hay rides, first responders, bingo, theme baskets, raffles, corn maze and 2 levels of escape rooms, and so much more. Free admission, plenty of parking, no coolers. 610-562-7657; www.stmaryhamburg.org; Facebook

VETERAN APPRECIATION DAY “BARBECUE”

NEW JERSEY – Make plans to attend “Veteran Appreciation Day” Barbecue on October 1st from 10 am to 2 pm at Passaic County Camp Hope, 1792 Union Valley Road, West Milford, NJ 07480. There will be food, games & activities, and pool. A Commemorative Medal Ceremony will be held, and Veteran ID processing will be available. Bring the family, come hungry & be ready to party!. Transportation is available. For more information and to RSVP contact: Wilfredo Rodriguez, Veteran Service Officer 973-569-4090 – wilfredor@passaiccountynj.org Space is limited – RSVP by Sept. 16th. This event is hosted by the Passaic County Board of County Commissioners and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Paterson.