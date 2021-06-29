Donors urgently needed: Red Cross still facing severe blood shortage

Hospital blood demand remains high as nation heads into holiday week

NEW JERSEY (June 28, 2021) — The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country. Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now and help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond.

Right now, the Red Cross is working around the clock to provide blood products to hospitals responding to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. As a result of the blood shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes, delaying crucial patient care.

In addition, while summer is traditionally a time when blood donations decline, this year is particularly challenging as many Americans receive their vaccinations and resume summer activities after more than a year of limited interactions and travel, leading to lower donor turnout. The need for blood doesn’t take a holiday break − patients still depend on lifesaving transfusions.

Donors are needed now to prevent further delays to patient care. Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a thank-you, all those who come to give July 1-6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat, while supplies last. And, donors who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, plus a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). (Terms and conditions apply; visit rcblood.org/fuel).

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities In New Jersey June 28-July 15:

NORTHERN NEW JERSEY

American Red Cross Blood Donation Center – Northern New Jersey

209 Fairfield Road, Fairfield

Tuesday: 12:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. (whole blood)

Saturday: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (whole blood)

Bergen

East Rutherford

7/8/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Meadowlands YMCA, 390 Murray Hill Parkway

Glen Rock

7/8/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Grace Redeemer Church, 21 Harristown Road

Mahwah

7/12/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 30 Youngs Road

North Arlington

7/13/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., North Arlington Elks Lodge 1992, 129 Ridge Road

Ridgefield Park

7/17/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mosaic Lodge #194, 129 Main Street

Ridgewood

7/15/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ridgewood YMCA, 112 Oak Street

River Vale

7/10/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., River Vale Community Church, 600 New Street

_______________

Essex

Belleville

7/14/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Belleville Senior Center, 125 Franklin Avenue

Millburn

7/3/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Millburn High School, 462 Millburn Avenue

Montclair

7/15/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Central Presbyterian Church, 46 Park Street

West Orange

7/12/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cambria Hotel West Orange, 12 Rooney Circle

_______________

Hudson

Bayonne

7/10/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Catholic War Veterans Post 1612, 18 W. 23rd Street

_______________

Morris

Flanders

7/12/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Flanders Fire & Rescue Squad, 27 Main Street

Madison

7/13/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Madison Community Arts Center, 10 Kings Road

Parsippany

6/29/2021: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Hilton Parsippany, 1 Hilton Court

7/1/2021: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Hilton Parsippany, 1 Hilton Court

Succasunna

7/7/2021: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Hillside Lutheran Brethren Church, 113 S. Hillside Avenue

_______________

Warren

Hackettstown

7/14/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 213 Main Street

_______________

CENTRAL NEW JERSEY

American Red Cross Blood Donation Center – Central New Jersey

707 Alexander Road, Suite 302, Princeton Township

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)

Thursday: 10 a.m.-6: 15 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)

Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)

Hunterdon

Califon

7/15/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lower Valley Presbyterian Church, 445 County Route 513

Lebanon

7/9/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 9 Red School House Road

Milford

7/6/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whispering Pines, 971 Milford Warren Glen Road

Whitehouse Station

7/7/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Oldwick Manor, 163 Oldwick Road

_______________

Mercer

Hamilton

6/30/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Hamilton, 800 US-130

Pennington

7/9/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Trenton Cyrus Lodge No. 5, 131 Burd Street

7/14/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hopewell Valley Central High School, 259 Pennington-Titusville Road

_______________

Middlesex

East Brunswick

7/7/2021: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Young Israel of East Brunswick, 193 Dunhams Corner Road

Iselin

7/6/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Woodbridge Township Ambulance & Rescue Squad, 77 Queen Street

Keasbey

7/12/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., DHL Supply Chain, 350 Mac Lane=

Plainsboro

7/9/2021: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center, 1 Plainsboro Road

_______________

Monmouth

Freehold

7/1/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Radisson Hotel Freehold, 50 Gibson Place

Holmdel

7/13/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Holmdel Senior/Community Center, 6 Crawfords Corner Road

Middletown

7/7/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Middletown Township Public Library, 55 New Monmouth Road

Tinton Falls

7/2/2021: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Central NJ, 1540 W. Park Avenue

_______________

Ocean

Lakehurst

6/29/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lakehurst Community Center, 207 Center Street

Little Egg Harbor

7/14/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Great Bay Regional Volunteer EMS, 100 Oak Lane

Long Beach Township

7/15/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Francis Parish Center, 4700 Long Beach Boulevard

Manahawkin

7/6/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Beach Haven Moose Lodge 1575, 120 Route 72

7/13/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Perry’s Lake Club House, 4 Princeton Drive

Manchester Township

7/14/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Manchester Town Hall, 1 Colonial Drive

Toms River

7/7/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Days Hotel by Wyndham Toms River, 290 Route 37 East

_______________

Somerset

Basking Ridge

7/11/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., St. James Roman Catholic Church, 184 S. Finley Avenue

Somerville

7/7/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Somerville YMCA, 2 Green Street

_______________

Union

Scotch Plains

7/9/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 559 Park Avenue

______________

SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY

American Red Cross Blood Donation Centers

Camden County Donation Center

5425 Marlton Pike, Pennsauken

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)

Thursday: 10:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)

Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)

Pleasantville Donation Center

850 N. Franklin Ave., Pleasantville

Tuesday: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (whole blood)

Thursday: 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (whole blood)

Saturday: 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Open first Saturday of month (whole blood)

Atlantic

Brigantine

7/7/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., The Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd Street

Egg Harbor Township

7/1/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fusion Church, 6300 E Black Horse Pike

7/9/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Praise Tabernacle, 2235 Ocean Heights Avenue

Hammonton

7/3/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Victory Bible Church, 816 South Egg Harbor Road

Mays Landing

7/6/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., VFW Post 220, 1209 Route 50

Northfield

6/29/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Harvey D. Johnson American Legion Post 295, 232 W. Mill Road

7/15/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Harvey D. Johnson American Legion Post 295, 232 W. Mill Road

Ventnor City

7/8/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., VFW Post 215, 601 North Dorset Avenue

_______________

Burlington

Bordentown

6/30/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bordentown Township Senior Center, 3 Municipal Drive

Cinnaminson

7/14/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Charles Borromeo School, 2500 Branch Pike

Cookstown

6/29/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., VFW Post 6590, 22 Wrightstown-Cookstown Road

Delran

6/29/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Delran Township Building, 900 Chester Avenue

Eastampton

7/14/2021: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1341 Woodlane Road

Edgewater Park

7/6/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Edgewater Park Weimann Building, 400 Delanco Road

Maple Shade

6/30/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Maple Shade-Moorestown Masonic Lodge #281 F&AM, 15 North Fellowship Road

Marlton

7/15/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Kings Grant, 50 Landings Drive

Medford

7/3/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Flying W Airport Resort, 60 Fostertown Road

7/9/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 1 Hartford Road

Moorestown

7/2/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Converge Church, 802 N. Lenola Road

7/14/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Community House of Moorestown, 16 East Main Street

Mount Laurel

7/7/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Golder Associates, 200 Century Parkway, Suite C

7/7/2021: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Fellowship Community Church, 1520 Hainesport Road

7/11/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mount Laurel YMCA, 59 Centerton Road

Riverside

6/29/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Beverly-Riverside Lodge 107 of F&AM, 621 South Chester Avenue

7/1/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Beverly-Riverside Lodge 107 of F&AM, 621 South Chester Avenue

Riverton

7/12/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Sacred Heart School, 102 4th Street

Willingboro

7/15/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Church, 11. S Sunset Road

_______________

Camden

Barrington

7/12/2021: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Barrington VFW Post 7247, 109 Shreve Avenue

7/13/2021: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Barrington VFW Post 7247, 109 Shreve Avenue

Bellmawr

7/1/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., VFW Post 9563, 52 Essex Avenue

Berlin

7/7/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Virtua, 100 Townsend Avenue

Blackwood

7/8/2021: 1:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Our Lady of Hope Parish, 701 Little Gloucester Road

Cherry Hill

6/30/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Christ Our Light Parish Center, 402 N. Kings Highway

7/8/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Temple Emanuel, 1101 Springdale Road

7/10/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., GFit Women Cherry Hill, 16 Rockhill Rd, Sutie C

7/12/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Keller Williams Realty, 409 Route 70 East

7/14/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 1989 Route 70 East

Gibbsboro

7/10/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 27 Kresson Gibbsboro Road

Haddon Township

7/7/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Westmont Fire Department, 120 Haddon Avenue

Lindenwold

7/11/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bethany Baptist Church, 1115 Gibbsboro Road

Turnersville

7/2/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Washington Township Ambulance & Rescue Association, 4 Willow Street

Voorhees

7/2/2021: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virtua Voorhees Health and Wellness, 200 Bowman Drive

_______________

Cape May

Cape May

7/13/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., VFW Post 386, 419 Congress Street

Cape May Court House

7/6/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 198, 100 Dias Creek Road

7/7/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House, 1 Church Street

Green Creek

7/6/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Green Creek Fire Company, 14 Bayshore Road

North Wildwood

7/2/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., North Wildwood Community Center, 900 Central Avenue

Stone Harbor

7/7/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Yacht Club of Stone Harbor, 9001 Sunset Drive

West Cape May

7/8/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., West Cape May Volunteer Fire Company, 732 Broadway Street

_______________

Cumberland

Vineland

7/2/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Inspira Fitness Connection, 1430 W. Sherman Avenue

7/9/2021: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Inspira Fitness Connection, 1430 W. Sherman Avenue

7/12/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Vineland Public Library, 1058 E Landis Ave

_______________

Gloucester

Clarksboro

7/15/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Clarksboro Masonic Lodge 87, 187 West Cohawkin Road

Deptford

7/6/2021: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Almonesson United Methodist Church, 1680 Almonesson Road

Mickleton

6/29/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., East Greenwich Municipal Building, 159 Democrat Road

Mullica Hill

6/30/2021: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Inspira Medical Center, 700 Mullica Hill Road

7/1/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 284 Cedar Road

7/15/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Inspira Medical Center, 700 Mullica Hill Road

Pitman

7/2/2021: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., The Rock Church, 205 Esplanade Avenue

Sewell

6/30/2021: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Washington Township Senior Center, 315 Greentree Road

7/1/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross Southern NJ, 3 Parke Place Boulevard

7/6/2021: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross Southern NJ, 3 Parke Place Boulevard

7/9/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Washington Township Senior Center, 315 Greentree Road

7/12/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross Southern NJ, 3 Parke Place Boulevard

Westville

7/1/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., VFW Post 2174, 640 Tacoma Blvd

Williamstown

7/15/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Free Public Library of Monroe Township, 713 Marsha Avenue

Woodbury

6/29/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Inspira Medical Center, 509 N. Broad Street

Woolwich Township

7/12/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Woolwich Township Municipal Building, 120 Village Green Drive

_______________

Salem

Carneys Point

7/13/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Salem Community College Davidow Hall, 460 Hollywood Avenue

Monroeville

7/13/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Ferrell Fire Company, 186 Elk Road

Penns Grove

7/9/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bishop L. Colene Williams Community Center, 44 Willis Street

Woodstown

6/29/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Catholic Community of the Holy Spirit, 2 Lamplighter Drive

7/14/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Woodstown Lodge #138, 32 Auburn Road

_______________

About blood donation

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Health insights for donors

At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is also screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.

Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

Blood drive safety

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and may be required to wear a face mask while at the drive, in alignment with local guidance.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.