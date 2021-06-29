- Social Security Phone ScamPosted 1 year ago
Donors urgently needed: Red Cross still facing severe blood shortage
Hospital blood demand remains high as nation heads into holiday week
NEW JERSEY (June 28, 2021) — The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country. Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now and help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond.
Right now, the Red Cross is working around the clock to provide blood products to hospitals responding to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. As a result of the blood shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes, delaying crucial patient care.
In addition, while summer is traditionally a time when blood donations decline, this year is particularly challenging as many Americans receive their vaccinations and resume summer activities after more than a year of limited interactions and travel, leading to lower donor turnout. The need for blood doesn’t take a holiday break − patients still depend on lifesaving transfusions.
Donors are needed now to prevent further delays to patient care. Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank-you, all those who come to give July 1-6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat, while supplies last. And, donors who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, plus a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). (Terms and conditions apply; visit rcblood.org/fuel).
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities In New Jersey June 28-July 15:
NORTHERN NEW JERSEY
American Red Cross Blood Donation Center – Northern New Jersey
209 Fairfield Road, Fairfield
Tuesday: 12:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. (whole blood)
Saturday: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (whole blood)
Bergen
East Rutherford
7/8/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Meadowlands YMCA, 390 Murray Hill Parkway
Glen Rock
7/8/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Grace Redeemer Church, 21 Harristown Road
Mahwah
7/12/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 30 Youngs Road
North Arlington
7/13/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., North Arlington Elks Lodge 1992, 129 Ridge Road
Ridgefield Park
7/17/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mosaic Lodge #194, 129 Main Street
Ridgewood
7/15/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ridgewood YMCA, 112 Oak Street
River Vale
7/10/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., River Vale Community Church, 600 New Street
Essex
Belleville
7/14/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Belleville Senior Center, 125 Franklin Avenue
Millburn
7/3/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Millburn High School, 462 Millburn Avenue
Montclair
7/15/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Central Presbyterian Church, 46 Park Street
West Orange
7/12/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cambria Hotel West Orange, 12 Rooney Circle
Hudson
Bayonne
7/10/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Catholic War Veterans Post 1612, 18 W. 23rd Street
Morris
Flanders
7/12/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Flanders Fire & Rescue Squad, 27 Main Street
Madison
7/13/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Madison Community Arts Center, 10 Kings Road
Parsippany
6/29/2021: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Hilton Parsippany, 1 Hilton Court
7/1/2021: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Hilton Parsippany, 1 Hilton Court
Succasunna
7/7/2021: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Hillside Lutheran Brethren Church, 113 S. Hillside Avenue
Warren
Hackettstown
7/14/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 213 Main Street
CENTRAL NEW JERSEY
American Red Cross Blood Donation Center – Central New Jersey
707 Alexander Road, Suite 302, Princeton Township
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)
Thursday: 10 a.m.-6: 15 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)
Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)
Hunterdon
Califon
7/15/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lower Valley Presbyterian Church, 445 County Route 513
Lebanon
7/9/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 9 Red School House Road
Milford
7/6/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whispering Pines, 971 Milford Warren Glen Road
Whitehouse Station
7/7/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Oldwick Manor, 163 Oldwick Road
Mercer
Hamilton
6/30/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Hamilton, 800 US-130
Pennington
7/9/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Trenton Cyrus Lodge No. 5, 131 Burd Street
7/14/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hopewell Valley Central High School, 259 Pennington-Titusville Road
Middlesex
East Brunswick
7/7/2021: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Young Israel of East Brunswick, 193 Dunhams Corner Road
Iselin
7/6/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Woodbridge Township Ambulance & Rescue Squad, 77 Queen Street
Keasbey
7/12/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., DHL Supply Chain, 350 Mac Lane=
Plainsboro
7/9/2021: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center, 1 Plainsboro Road
Monmouth
Freehold
7/1/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Radisson Hotel Freehold, 50 Gibson Place
Holmdel
7/13/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Holmdel Senior/Community Center, 6 Crawfords Corner Road
Middletown
7/7/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Middletown Township Public Library, 55 New Monmouth Road
Tinton Falls
7/2/2021: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Central NJ, 1540 W. Park Avenue
Ocean
Lakehurst
6/29/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lakehurst Community Center, 207 Center Street
Little Egg Harbor
7/14/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Great Bay Regional Volunteer EMS, 100 Oak Lane
Long Beach Township
7/15/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Francis Parish Center, 4700 Long Beach Boulevard
Manahawkin
7/6/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Beach Haven Moose Lodge 1575, 120 Route 72
7/13/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Perry’s Lake Club House, 4 Princeton Drive
Manchester Township
7/14/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Manchester Town Hall, 1 Colonial Drive
Toms River
7/7/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Days Hotel by Wyndham Toms River, 290 Route 37 East
Somerset
Basking Ridge
7/11/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., St. James Roman Catholic Church, 184 S. Finley Avenue
Somerville
7/7/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Somerville YMCA, 2 Green Street
Union
Scotch Plains
7/9/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 559 Park Avenue
SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY
American Red Cross Blood Donation Centers
Camden County Donation Center
5425 Marlton Pike, Pennsauken
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)
Thursday: 10:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)
Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)
Pleasantville Donation Center
850 N. Franklin Ave., Pleasantville
Tuesday: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (whole blood)
Thursday: 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (whole blood)
Saturday: 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Open first Saturday of month (whole blood)
Atlantic
Brigantine
7/7/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., The Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd Street
Egg Harbor Township
7/1/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fusion Church, 6300 E Black Horse Pike
7/9/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Praise Tabernacle, 2235 Ocean Heights Avenue
Hammonton
7/3/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Victory Bible Church, 816 South Egg Harbor Road
Mays Landing
7/6/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., VFW Post 220, 1209 Route 50
Northfield
6/29/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Harvey D. Johnson American Legion Post 295, 232 W. Mill Road
7/15/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Harvey D. Johnson American Legion Post 295, 232 W. Mill Road
Ventnor City
7/8/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., VFW Post 215, 601 North Dorset Avenue
Burlington
Bordentown
6/30/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bordentown Township Senior Center, 3 Municipal Drive
Cinnaminson
7/14/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Charles Borromeo School, 2500 Branch Pike
Cookstown
6/29/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., VFW Post 6590, 22 Wrightstown-Cookstown Road
Delran
6/29/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Delran Township Building, 900 Chester Avenue
Eastampton
7/14/2021: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1341 Woodlane Road
Edgewater Park
7/6/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Edgewater Park Weimann Building, 400 Delanco Road
Maple Shade
6/30/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Maple Shade-Moorestown Masonic Lodge #281 F&AM, 15 North Fellowship Road
Marlton
7/15/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Kings Grant, 50 Landings Drive
Medford
7/3/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Flying W Airport Resort, 60 Fostertown Road
7/9/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 1 Hartford Road
Moorestown
7/2/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Converge Church, 802 N. Lenola Road
7/14/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Community House of Moorestown, 16 East Main Street
Mount Laurel
7/7/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Golder Associates, 200 Century Parkway, Suite C
7/7/2021: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Fellowship Community Church, 1520 Hainesport Road
7/11/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mount Laurel YMCA, 59 Centerton Road
Riverside
6/29/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Beverly-Riverside Lodge 107 of F&AM, 621 South Chester Avenue
7/1/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Beverly-Riverside Lodge 107 of F&AM, 621 South Chester Avenue
Riverton
7/12/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Sacred Heart School, 102 4th Street
Willingboro
7/15/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Church, 11. S Sunset Road
Camden
Barrington
7/12/2021: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Barrington VFW Post 7247, 109 Shreve Avenue
7/13/2021: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Barrington VFW Post 7247, 109 Shreve Avenue
Bellmawr
7/1/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., VFW Post 9563, 52 Essex Avenue
Berlin
7/7/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Virtua, 100 Townsend Avenue
Blackwood
7/8/2021: 1:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Our Lady of Hope Parish, 701 Little Gloucester Road
Cherry Hill
6/30/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Christ Our Light Parish Center, 402 N. Kings Highway
7/8/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Temple Emanuel, 1101 Springdale Road
7/10/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., GFit Women Cherry Hill, 16 Rockhill Rd, Sutie C
7/12/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Keller Williams Realty, 409 Route 70 East
7/14/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 1989 Route 70 East
Gibbsboro
7/10/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 27 Kresson Gibbsboro Road
Haddon Township
7/7/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Westmont Fire Department, 120 Haddon Avenue
Lindenwold
7/11/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bethany Baptist Church, 1115 Gibbsboro Road
Turnersville
7/2/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Washington Township Ambulance & Rescue Association, 4 Willow Street
Voorhees
7/2/2021: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virtua Voorhees Health and Wellness, 200 Bowman Drive
Cape May
Cape May
7/13/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., VFW Post 386, 419 Congress Street
Cape May Court House
7/6/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 198, 100 Dias Creek Road
7/7/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House, 1 Church Street
Green Creek
7/6/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Green Creek Fire Company, 14 Bayshore Road
North Wildwood
7/2/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., North Wildwood Community Center, 900 Central Avenue
Stone Harbor
7/7/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Yacht Club of Stone Harbor, 9001 Sunset Drive
West Cape May
7/8/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., West Cape May Volunteer Fire Company, 732 Broadway Street
Cumberland
Vineland
7/2/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Inspira Fitness Connection, 1430 W. Sherman Avenue
7/9/2021: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Inspira Fitness Connection, 1430 W. Sherman Avenue
7/12/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Vineland Public Library, 1058 E Landis Ave
Gloucester
Clarksboro
7/15/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Clarksboro Masonic Lodge 87, 187 West Cohawkin Road
Deptford
7/6/2021: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Almonesson United Methodist Church, 1680 Almonesson Road
Mickleton
6/29/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., East Greenwich Municipal Building, 159 Democrat Road
Mullica Hill
6/30/2021: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Inspira Medical Center, 700 Mullica Hill Road
7/1/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 284 Cedar Road
7/15/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Inspira Medical Center, 700 Mullica Hill Road
Pitman
7/2/2021: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., The Rock Church, 205 Esplanade Avenue
Sewell
6/30/2021: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Washington Township Senior Center, 315 Greentree Road
7/1/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross Southern NJ, 3 Parke Place Boulevard
7/6/2021: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross Southern NJ, 3 Parke Place Boulevard
7/9/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Washington Township Senior Center, 315 Greentree Road
7/12/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross Southern NJ, 3 Parke Place Boulevard
Westville
7/1/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., VFW Post 2174, 640 Tacoma Blvd
Williamstown
7/15/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Free Public Library of Monroe Township, 713 Marsha Avenue
Woodbury
6/29/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Inspira Medical Center, 509 N. Broad Street
Woolwich Township
7/12/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Woolwich Township Municipal Building, 120 Village Green Drive
Salem
Carneys Point
7/13/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Salem Community College Davidow Hall, 460 Hollywood Avenue
Monroeville
7/13/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Ferrell Fire Company, 186 Elk Road
Penns Grove
7/9/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bishop L. Colene Williams Community Center, 44 Willis Street
Woodstown
6/29/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Catholic Community of the Holy Spirit, 2 Lamplighter Drive
7/14/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Woodstown Lodge #138, 32 Auburn Road
About blood donation
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Health insights for donors
At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is also screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.
Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
Blood drive safety
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and may be required to wear a face mask while at the drive, in alignment with local guidance.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.