October Polka Fest!

NEW JERSEY – An October Polka Fest featuring Dennis Polisky & Maestros Men will be held on Sunday, October 20th at the Brick Elks Lodge #2151, 2493 Old Hooper Ave., Brick, NJ 08723. Dancing from 2-6 p.m. Doors open at 12:30 pm. Polish kitchen and refreshments will be available. Ticket Price: $20 per person. No refunds. For tickets and information contact Bernie 732-504-7808, email: blesiak@yahoo.com or Neil 732-905-0696, email: neil12@optonline.net

