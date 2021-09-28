Take part in a family-friendly run in celebration of Revolutionary War hero Thaddeus Kosciuszko, who served in the Continental Army and who helped America win its independence. Described by Thomas Jefferson as “the purest son of liberty,” Thaddeus Kosciuszko stood for equality and liberty for all!

Join us in commemorating Kosciuszko’s legacy with a run through the picturesque C&O Canal National Historic Park (Great Falls, MD) on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Run with us or come to cheer on your family and friends!

All adult runners will receive commemorative medals!

Registration is FREE on the MCRRC website, but usual entrance fees for the C&O Canal National Historic Park still apply, so we encourage everyone to carpool.

The 2021 Kosciuszko Freedom Run: Fifth Edition, is organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in partnership with the Embassy of Lithuania and in collaboration with the Montgomery County Road Runners Club.

We look forward to seeing you on October 3rd and celebrating Kosciuszko together!

Schedule of events:

8:15 – 8:45: Packet pick-up

9:00: 5K Run starts

10:00: Kids 1K Run (up to 12 years old) starts

10:45 – 11:30: Awards Ceremony and Picnic

Location:

11710 MacArthur Blvd

Potomac, MD 20854

Timing: Race timed with IPICO chip timing

For safety reasons, no strollers, baby joggers, skates, pets or headsets are allowed on the trail.

Don’t delay – only 300 spots available!

COVID-19 Safety Protocol

All attendees over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a face mask when 6 feet or more of physical distancing is not possible in crowded outdoor areas, unless actively eating or drinking in park areas. Masks must cover the nose and mouth and fit snugly around the nose and chin with no large gaps around the sides of the face. Novelty/non-protective masks, masks with ventilation valves or face shields do not meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.