CONNECTICUT – The Miss America Organization is thrilled to announce tickets to the 100th Anniversary Competition are now available for purchase! The competition will be held Sunday, December 12th through Thursday, December 16th at the beautiful Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. The finals on December 16th will take place in the award-winning 10,000-seat Mohegan Sun Arena.

The 51 outstanding young women vying for the job of Miss America will begin their competition week on Sunday, December 12th with the first evening of preliminary competition followed by round two on Monday, December 13th. Doors will open at 6:00pm ET with the shows beginning at 7:00pm ET. Tickets for the preliminary competition start at $50 a ticket.

The final competition on December 16th will begin with the Forever Miss Americas pre-show at 7pm ET followed by the live competition show at 8pm ET. Tickets for the final night start at $100 a ticket. The rest of the week is packed with other exciting events for family, friends, and fans. Tickets for those events will go on sale next week, so stay tuned!

Don’t miss out on this historic event!