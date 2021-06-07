CLIFTON, NJ – The Back2School Outreach program that has helped alleviate poverty for families over the past ten years needs the community’s help once again. The Covid-19 Pandemic has given the organization Power of One a new direction in their efforts to support education and will be transitioning from full backpacks filled with school supplies to home essential kits for schools in need.

Pictured: Clifton School 12 Annex teachers and staff receiving home essential kits during Covid 19 Pandemic for students on the first day of school.

“Education is the best solution to ending poverty”, adds Power of One’s Director Kim Castellano. Last year’s 1,000 Covid 19 home essential kits made such a huge impact in children’s education that this year, we are continuing the project. Backpacks will continue to be collected and given to schools, organizations, and children with a greater need.

The community driven school supply drive runs during July and August. Volunteers and donors help by collecting and donating pencil pouches filled with school supplies. Items needed are pencil cases, #2 pencils, pencil sharpeners, erasers, glue sticks, scissors, crayons, and markers. A supply list with instructions is available online at www.powerofoneccom.org. Deadline for donations is August 27th. Monetary donations are accepted to help purchase supplies needed to reach the NEW goal of 2,000 home essential kits. Mail checks payable to Power of One to PO Box 6080, Clifton, NJ 07015.

This year make an impact in your community by organizing a school supply drive with your employees, civic group or church members. Contact Kim Castellano at 201-328-2326 for details on getting started and participating drop off locations. 100% of your contributions go to the project.

The Back2School Outreach mission is to provide underprivileged children with free school supplies needed to succeed for her/his new school year. The program has helped over 3,000 elementary school students in over 11 Clifton’s schools and in the local community.

###

Power of One CCOM, Inc. is a 501(c)3 Public Charity committed to alleviating poverty by providing Personal Development and Wellness Workshops, Back2School Outreach, Mobile Food Pantry, Thanksgiving Day Dinner, Children’s Christmas party and Toy Give away. 100% of your contributions help alleviate poverty. To learn more, please contact: Kim Castellano, Mission Director, 201-328-2326 or kim@powerofoneccom.org