April 5, 2017

Woodworkers / Carpenters / Boxmakers
Industrial woodshop in Paterson, NJ has openings for
manufacturers, nailers, cutters + packers.
Use of common woodshop tools such as nail + staple guns, drills,
table saws, crosscut saws, etc.
Ability to follow woodshop cut lists, blueprints and drawings.
Follow company safety guidelines.
To apply, call 973-357-8293