Don't miss
- Check Out April Horoscope!Posted 5 days ago
- Clifton Centennial Events Update!Posted 5 days ago
- Clifton Centennial T-Shirts!Posted 3 weeks ago
- 2017 – Year of KosciuszkoPosted 2 months ago
- Clifton Centennial Events!Posted 2 months ago
- Truth About German Nazi CampsPosted 2 months ago
- Nothing’s Impossible Says WisniewskiPosted 5 months ago
- First Ever English Language PodcastPosted 9 months ago
Woodworkers / Carpenters
Boxmakers
By PostEagle on April 5, 2017
Woodworkers / Carpenters / Boxmakers
Industrial woodshop in Paterson, NJ has openings for
manufacturers, nailers, cutters + packers.
Use of common woodshop tools such as nail + staple guns, drills,
table saws, crosscut saws, etc.
Ability to follow woodshop cut lists, blueprints and drawings.
Follow company safety guidelines.
To apply, call 973-357-8293