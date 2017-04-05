Woodworkers / Carpenters / Boxmakers

Industrial woodshop in Paterson, NJ has openings for

manufacturers, nailers, cutters + packers.

Use of common woodshop tools such as nail + staple guns, drills,

table saws, crosscut saws, etc.

Ability to follow woodshop cut lists, blueprints and drawings.

Follow company safety guidelines.

To apply, call 973-357-8293

