SAYREVILLE, NJ — Assemblyman John Wisniewski’s (D-Sayreville) gubernatorial campaign announces a series of events this weekend. Wisniewski will attend the Princeton Community Democratic Organization’s Membership Endorsement meeting where he will be joined by several other candidates for governor.

Additionally, Wisniewski will hold several grassroots meetings where he will discuss the path forward and how he plans to make New Jersey work for people, not Wall Street and special interests.



Here is the itinerary:



Saturday, February 11

Doors Open 3:00 p.m. Warren County Grassroots Event, Phillipsburg Public Library, 200 Broubalow Way, Phillipsburg. Information for the public: the public may attend by registering here.



Sunday, February 12

Program Begins 1:30 p.m. Camden County Grassroots Meeting, 30 West Collings Ave., Collingwood. Information for the public: the public may attend by registering here.

Program Begins 3:30 p.m. Burlington County Grassroots Event, Evesham Branch Library, 984 Tuckerton Road, Marlton. Information for the public: the public may attend by registering here.

Event Begins 7:00 p.m. Princeton Community Democratic Organization’s Membership Endorsement Vote, Suzanne Patterson Senior Resource Center, 45 Stockton Street, Princeton. Information for the public: the public may attend by registering here

John Wisniewski has served in the New Jersey General Assembly since 1995. As Chairman of the Transportation Committee, Wisniewski led the fight against former Governor Jon Corzine’s attempt to privatize and sell the New Jersey Turnpike and first exposed Governor Christie’s “Bridgegate” scandal. He is the former New Jersey State Democratic Party Chair and recently chaired U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential effort in the Garden State. Born and raised in Sayreville, Assemblyman Wisniewski is an attorney and small business owner in his hometown.