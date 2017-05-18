– This afternoon, attorneys for John Wisniewski, made application on behalf of himself and Sens. Lesniak, Doherty and Batemen seeking temporary restraint halting any and all demolition and construction at the Capitol Complex until the issues about the legality and constitutionality of the statehouse renovation have been resolved.

In the filing, Wisniewski argues that the State failed to mention they were starting construction as early as this weekend.

Said Wisniewski, “As I said yesterday, this project moved so quickly as that it raises significant red flags and leaves multiple questions about how the process played out. I will do everything I can to get to the bottom of a backroom deal that doesn’t pass the smell test.”

