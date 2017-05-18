- Check Out May Horoscope!Posted 1 week ago
- Selfie for MaryPosted 2 weeks ago
- Proper Funding for Clifton SchoolsPosted 4 weeks ago
- Stealing The MarchPosted 1 month ago
- Clifton Centennial Events Update!Posted 2 months ago
- Clifton Centennial T-Shirts!Posted 2 months ago
- 2017 – Year of KosciuszkoPosted 3 months ago
- Clifton Centennial Events!Posted 4 months ago
- Truth About German Nazi CampsPosted 4 months ago
- Nothing’s Impossible Says WisniewskiPosted 6 months ago
Wisniewski: injunction Request
Filed To Prevent State House
Demolition This Weekend
In the filing, Wisniewski argues that the State failed to mention they were starting construction as early as this weekend.
Said Wisniewski, “As I said yesterday, this project moved so quickly as that it raises significant red flags and leaves multiple questions about how the process played out. I will do everything I can to get to the bottom of a backroom deal that doesn’t pass the smell test.”
###
John Wisniewski has served in the New Jersey General Assembly since 1995. As Chairman of the Transportation Committee, Wisniewski led the fight against former Governor Jon Corzine’s attempt to privatize and sell the New Jersey Turnpike and first exposed Governor Christie’s “Bridgegate” scandal. He is the former New Jersey State Democratic Party Chair and recently chaired U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential effort in the Garden State. Born and raised in Sayreville, Assemblyman Wisniewski is an attorney and small business owner in his hometown.