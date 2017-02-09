CLIFTON, NJ – Blood donation: It’s a gift of love and a gift of life. Clifton Health Department and PBA #36 are asking residents to support the blood supply at local hospitals by rolling up their sleeves and donating a pint of blood at the City of Clifton’s Winter Blood Drive on Thursday, February 16, 2017. Rain, snow, or shine, the Bloodmobile will be accepting whole blood donations from 12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., in front of Clifton City Hall, 900 Clifton Avenue.

Free screening for cholesterol will be featured at this drive. In addition, successful donors will also have a chance to chase away the winter chill with a trip to Amazon – the website, that is—in a drawing for a $50 Amazon gift card. Hemoglobin and blood pressure are tested in the initial participant screening process.

The hectic holidays are behind us, but with February, American Heart Month, comes another opportunity to renew a sense of altruism and helping in our community. Nothing says “love” like a gift from the heart. Even people who have never given blood in the past are asked to consider becoming a blood donor or asking someone to give on their behalf to help address the current blood shortage.

According to Community Blood Services:

Less than 5% of the population donates blood, yet 80% of the population needs blood.

Nearly 4 million Americans would die each year without life-saving blood transfusions.

Every 2.5 seconds someone needs blood.

The need is great. All 96 pints collected at a recent high school blood drive were gone in just 3 days! Currently, Community Blood Services has “OUTSTANDING” orders from their local hospitals due to an extremely high blood shortage, approximately a “one-day” supply of blood & blood products left on the shelves! Community Blood Services only supplies “local” hospitals in New Jersey & New York. These hospitals have several patients continually needing blood/blood products for the following: open heart surgery, trauma patients, leukemia, burn victims, automobile accident victims & more.

People in general good health and weighing over 110 pounds can donate blood, so long as it has been at least 56 days since a prior donation. Participants are asked to bring photo ID with signature and should be sure to eat a hearty meal shortly before giving blood.

Make a difference! Show your love by giving blood at Clifton’s community blood drive this February! To schedule an appointment, please call Community Blood Services at 201-251-3703. Visit www.communitybloodservices.org to learn more.

The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.