CLIFTON, NJ – Clifton Health Department and PBA #36 are hosting the City of Clifton’s Community Blood Drive on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. The Bloodmobile will be accepting whole blood donations from 12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. in front of Clifton City Hall, 900 Clifton Avenue, Clifton. Courtesy of Community Blood Service, all donors will be entered into a drawing for one of two $25 gift cards to Dunkin’ Donuts.

People in general good health and weighing over 110 pounds can donate blood, so long as it has been at least 56 days since a prior donation. Participants are asked to bring photo ID with signature and should be sure to eat a hearty meal shortly before giving blood.

Hemoglobin and blood pressure are checked in the initial participant screening process. Successful donors will receive free cholesterol screening. Each pint donated is tested for Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, HIV, and Zika.

To schedule an appointment, call Community Blood Services at 201-251-3703. Visit www.communitybloodservices.org to learn more.

The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.