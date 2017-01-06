ILLINOIS – You are invited to the Annual AMOPOD – WEICZOR KOLED at a new location this year: Sheridan Shore Yacht Club, 20 Harbor Drive Wilmette, IL 60091

Date: January 8, 2017

Time: 3:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Donation: $35 — includes food, drink, and song

Reduced: University and high school students $10

School aged children $5, (but ages 6 and under are free)

LIMITED ADMISSION — upon reaching quota, no further sales. So, reserve now.

Come celebrate our Polish and American heritage by singing Christmas carols in both Polish and English. The chorus is “do-it-yourself” – everyone sings with texts and music.. After the singing, we share opłatek and proceed to a sumptuous buffet of authentic Polish food. Share the cultural experience. This is a family event! Well behaved children are welcome. Abundant, free, on-site and street parking is available around the Sheridan Shore Yacht Club. We are guests of Roman Poplawski. This is a fund raiser. A portion of excess revenues will be donated to the Chopin Garden, http://www.chopingarden.com/.

Do not expect to pay at the door; tickets are to be purchased on-line:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wieczor-koled-the-26th-annual-tickets-30526614927

While there, please use the Facebook button to “share with friends”.

AMOPOD (Americans of Polish Descent)

www.amopod.org

(773) 725-6204

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter